Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Vaccination roll-out extended to those aged 40-44-years-old

Northern Ireland's vaccination programme is to be extended at noon on Thursday to those aged between 40 and 44.

The Department of Health announced the further expansion, as it confirmed that the online booking system will be open for people within those age groups.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Today’s extension of the vaccination programme will be very welcome news to people in this age group.

“Vaccination is by far our best defence against Covid-19 and is essential to our goal of getting Northern Ireland out of lockdown on a sustainable basis.”

People making bookings on the website have been asked to be patient, with demand for appointments expected to be strong.