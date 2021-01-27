Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Vaccination slots go live for over 65s as Swann confirms one-off payment for 'health service heroes'

Department of Health death toll rises to 1,779Total of 101,818 cases in Northern IrelandNI set to accelerate roll-out of vaccinesFoster defends health trust approach to vaccines offerNew testing system for special schoolsScroll down for live updates

An emergency department nurse at Antrim Area Hospital, Co Antrim, in Northern Ireland swabs a woman at a drive-in coronavirus testing site (Michael Cooper/PA)

Health Minister, Robin Swann, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride and Patricia Donnelly, Head of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme pictured at a press conference in Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

People aged over 65 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of Northern Ireland’s seven regional vaccination centres.

The Department of Health this week announced a twin-track approach to accelerating NI’s vaccination programme - ensuring more people can take up the offer of vaccination and help protect themselves against Covid-19.

GPs will be focusing on the 70 plus age group, while the seven regional vaccination centres will in parallel be offering offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.

The online booking is available at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/

Earlier Health Minister Robin Swann announced plans for £500 special recognition payment for health and social care staff.

Subject to Department of Finance approval, it will be paid to all health and social care workers including doctors, nurses, care home workers, domiciliary care workers, administrative staff and estates teams.

Mr Swann also announced a flat rate, one-off special recognition payment of £2,000 for all qualifying students that have been on clinical placement between October 1 2020 to March 31 2021.

The qualifying courses are the nursing and midwifery, AHP, social work and physician associate pre-registration programmes commissioned from Queen's University Belfast and the Ulster University by Stormont's health department.

A one-off award is also set to be made to carers, but Mr Swann said more work is to be done on this before further detail can be announced.

Mr Swann added that the current lockdown is "making a difference" as infection numbers are falling.

He said: "The R-number has been moving in the right direction and we have to sustain and building on that progress."

He also expressed his frustration at those people who are not taking the threat of Covid-19 seriously and at "armchair experts who spout simplistic ideas and snipe" at Stormont and the "heroes" in our health service over their efforts in tacking the infection rate.

"The reality is that we, as a health service and as a society, are living through the challenge of our lifetimes - the battle of our lifetimes.

"It is a challenge that is complex, all-consuming and relentless."

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride confirmed that new coronavirus cases are continuing to fall and the R-number now stands at less than one.

But he urged people to "continue to do what we're doing", adding that "while the number of hospital admissions may have passed the peak, they remain at a very high level".

He added: "It's important to remember that they will remain extremely high for many weeks and that will ensure, unfortunately, that our health staff will remain under very severe pressure in the coming weeks."

Dr McBride also paid tribute to those who are adhering to the restrictions and following the advice.

"The decisions you make, the actions you are taking, are reducing the number of infections and reducing the number of people who become unwell and require hospital care,

"We must now avoid dropping our guard. We need to be extremely careful around the relaxation of any of the current restrictions and certainly to avoid any relaxation too early."

He was speaking as Northern Ireland's Department of Health reported another 16 deaths and 527 new cases of coronavirus

Latest figures show 12 deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday, while another four happened previously.

The death toll has risen to 1,779.

In terms of testing, 4,246 have contracted the virus in the past seven days, that is down from 6,944 the previous week.

In total over 766,000 people have been tested and nearly 102,000 found positive.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 95%. There are 775 people in hospital with Covid and 68 are in intensive care.

There are 126 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

Head of the Covid-19 vaccine programme, Dr Patricia Donnelly told today's Stormont press conference Northern Ireland has reached an "important juncture" and her team is ready "to accelerate the programme's roll-out".

A further delivery of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Northern Ireland yesterday while another is scheduled for next week.

"When that arrives we should have sufficient vaccines to allow GPs to cover everyone in the 75-plus age group and begin vaccinating the over 70-year population," she added.

Dr Donnelly also confirmed a "twin-track approach" to administering Covid-19 vaccinations here..

"Later this week the role of the seven regional vaccination centres will be expanded to begin vaccinating members of the public.

"As GPs focus on the 70-year plus age group the vaccination centres will, in parallel, offer vaccination appointments to 65-to-69-year-olds," she said.

"These will be bookable online and further details of a booking portal will be published very shortly as well as a telephone helpline for those unable to use online booking."

Meanwhile First Minister Arlene Foster has backed the approach of the South Eastern Trust after an email emerged offering family and friends of staff the chance to get the vaccine. The trust said it was ensuring supplies were not wasted.

Elsewhere, Sinn Fein has called for Education Minister Peter Weir to provide "clarity" on if school closures will be extended in Northern Ireland.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that he hoped it would be safe to begin the reopening of England's schools from March 8.

"The first sign of normality beginning to return should be pupils going back to their classrooms. I know how parents and teachers need as much certainty as possible including two weeks' notice of the return of face-to-face teaching," he said.

Follow live updates below: