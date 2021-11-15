Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Vaccine booster programme extended

Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed the extension of the coronavirus booster programme for the 40 to 49-year-old age group.

He has also confirmed 16 to 17-year-olds will be offered their second vaccine.

It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.

It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab – which should be given at least 12 weeks after the first.

The Health Minister said: “Both of today’s recommendations will be implemented in Northern Ireland, in line with our policy of following JCVI guidance.

“I know the expansion of the booster programme will be very welcome news to those in the 40-49-year-old age bracket.

“I am pleased to see our numbers for booster and third doses accelerating. As I have said, I want to see the total climb further and faster.

“I intend to announce very shortly the first in a series of initiatives to complement current vaccination work. These initiatives will include a further programme of walk-in and pop-up clinics - for booster doses, as well as vaccination opportunities for 12-17-year-olds, and for first and second doses generally.

“I would again urge people who have not yet come forward for their first dose to do so without further delay. Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to protect each other and support our health service during what will be an incredibly tough winter.”

The announcement comes with the number of booster/third doses delivered in Northern Ireland having passed the 200,000 mark.

Booster doses will inevitably be rolled out on a phased basis, given the six month minimum gap between second doses and booster doses. GPs, community pharmacies and Trusts all have key roles in the booster programme. Many people may receive a different vaccine for their booster from their first two doses and can be reassured that this is both appropriate and safe.

In relation to second vaccine doses for 16 and 17 year olds, the JCVI has recommended that these should be given 12 weeks or more following the first vaccine dose.