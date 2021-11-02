Coronavirus Northern Ireland vaccine booster programme: Why is it happening, who is eligible and how to get it

List of local pharmacies offering jab below

The Department of Health is encouraging those eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccination to come forward as the programme is set to ramp up in the coming weeks.

Robin Swann has confirmed around 210,000 doses of the booster jab have been ordered by GP practices, with eligible patients due to be contacted to come forward.

Northern Ireland has the lowest roll out rate of the Covid booster jab in the UK with just 28% eligible having received theirs, with Mr Swann saying he expects increased numbers in the coming weeks.

Why are booster jabs being given?

The booster is an extra dose to help people who have been double-jabbed retain their immunity. According to the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation (JCVI) levels of protection from the first two Covid-19 vaccine doses begin to wane over time. They said the booster will provide longer term protection and will help reduce admissions to hospital over the winter months.

Mr Swann said: “The booster jab programme will provide vital and timely protection to individuals this winter. I expect to see a rapidly increasing number of people getting these jabs.

“This is an extremely busy period for our vaccinator teams, with the ongoing provision of first and second doses of Covid vaccines alongside the roll-out of the booster doses, the provision of jabs to 12 to 17 year olds, and flu vaccination.

“It’s still not too late to get your first dose – people are still coming forward for it and we are now very close to reaching 90% of the NI adult population.”

Robin Swann

Who is eligible for the booster jab?

The current Covid-19 booster vaccination is available in Northern Ireland to those who are 50-years-old and over. Those working in the health and social care system are also eligible.

Those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19, adult carers and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals can also take up the offer of the jab.

The booster will be offered to those who received both first and second doses of the vaccine and who received their second Covid-19 dose at least six months ago.

How to get it?

Unlike the main vaccination programme, there are currently no plans to set up regional vaccination centres. Instead, the programme will be rolled out by GP practices and community pharmacies across Northern Ireland.

Those who are eligible will be contacted by their GP to arrange the vaccination. Alternatively, people can arrange to receive the jab themselves by booking through a participating pharmacy.

Which vaccine will you get?

People who take up the offer of a jab will be given a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. This applies to those who may have originally received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine during the initial vaccine roll out.

Pharmacies offering the booster jab:

Belfast HSC Trust area

McKenzies Pharmacy, 142 North Queen Street, Belfast BT15 1HQ

Solas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, 59 High Street, Belfast BT1 2AB

Gordons Chemists, 55 Castle Street, Belfast BT1 1GH

Gordons Chemists, 13 Greenway, Cregagh, Belfast BT6 0DT

Boots, 124 Cavehill Road, Belfast BT15 5BU

Boots, 35/47 Donegall Place, Belfast BT1 5AW

Gordons Chemists, 35/45 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 5FB

Maguire, 3 Beechmount Avenue, Belfast BT12 7NA

Boots, Unit 5 Connswater Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast BT5 5AB

Boots, Unit 7 Park Centre Donegall Road, Belfast BT12 6HN

Gordons Chemists, 15 – 17 Cornmarket, Belfast BT1 4DA

Harrison Healthcare, 40E Donegall Pass, Belfast BT7 1BS

Lockview Pharmacy, 3 Lockview Road, Belfast BT9 5FH

Dundela Pharmacy, 17 Belmont Road, Belfast BT4 2AA

Mcareavey Pharmacy, 505 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6DE

Fullarton Pharmacy, Unit 6 St George’s Market, Oxford Street, Belfast BT1 3NQ

Fegan’s Pharmacy, 136A Andersonstown Road, Belfast BT11 9BY

Castle Pharmacy, 81 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 5FD

Magee, Units 1&2 Blackstaff Stop, 111/129 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7AD

Urban Pharmacy, Unit 60 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HN

Woodbourne Pharmacy, 128 Stewartstown Road, Belfast BT11 9JQ

Fullarton Pharmacy Ltd, 209 Shankill Road, Belfast BT13 1FQ

Watters G, 88 Upper Lisburn Road, Finaghy, Belfast BT10 0BA

Boots, 404-408 Newtownards Road, Belfast BT4 1HH

Medicare Pharmacy, 3 Carrick Hill, Belfast BT1 2JH

Medicare Pharmacy, 126 Ormeau Road, Belfast BT7 1SL

McKenzie’s Pharmacy, 479 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6DE

Galar Ireland Ltd, 166 Andersonstown Road, Belfast BT11 9BZ

Mckenzie Rice Ltd, 1 Ardoyne Road, Belfast BT14 7HX

Galar Ireland Ltd, 180 Lenadoon Avenue, Shaw’s Road, Belfast BT11 9HF

Rosetta Pharmacy, 52A Rosetta Road, Belfast BT6 0LT

Greencastle Pharmacy Ltd, 2 Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT36 7ES

Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 4, The Maureen Sheehan Healthy Living Centre, 106 Albert Street, Belfast BT12 4HL

Ladybrook Pharmacy, 5 Ladybrook Park, Belfast BT11 9EL

Well Pharmacy, 2 Ballygowan Roa,d Belfast BT5 7LL

Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 16 Forestside Shopping Centre, Saintfield Road, Belfast BT8 6FX

Larne Chemists, 62 Stranmillis Road, Belfast BT9 5AD

Medicare Pharmacy, 103 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 4PE

Dunmore Pharma, 421 Antrim Road, Belfast BT15 3BJ

Mckeever’s Chemist, 34 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7AG

Turf Lodge Pharma, 32 Monagh Road, Turf Lodge Estate, Belfast BT11 8EF

Newberry, 6 Hillsborough Road, Carryduff Belfast BT8 8HR

Ormeau Park Pharmacy, 279 Ormeau Road, Belfast BT7 3GG

Castle Pharmacy, 176/180 Connsbrook Avenue, Belfast BT4 1JY Belfast

Williamson’s Chemist, 9 Finaghy Road, South Belfast BT10 0BW

Tmsk, 135 Upper Lisburn Road, Finaghy, Belfast BT10 0LH

Tmsk, 11 Finaghy Road South, Belfast BT10 0BW

Northern HSC Trust area

Gordons Chemists, 68 Main Street, Bushmills, Co Antrim BT57 8QD

Kennedy’s Pharmacy Ltd, 56 Main Stree,t Rasharkin, Co Antrim BT44 8PX

Kennedy’s Pharmacy Ltd, 169 Tullaghans Road, Dunloy, Co Antrim BT44 9AF

Magherafelt Healthcare, 38 Rainey Street, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry BT45 5AQ

Gordons Chemists, 1 Meeting Street, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry BT45 6BN

Larne Chemists Ltd, 34 Church Road, Kells, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 3JU

Ballee Pharmacy, Unit 8 Ballee And Harryville Community Enterprise, 20 Antrim Road, Ballee, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 2BJ

Henderson’s Pharmacy, 5 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Co Antrim BT52 2BN

Simpsons Pharmacy, Unit 1, 11 Fenaghy Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 1HW

McFarlanes Chemist, 86/88 Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim BT40 1RE

Kellys Pharmacy, 12 The Square Stewartstown, Co Tyrone BT71 5HX

Boots, 83 The Promenade, Portstewart, Co Antrim BT55 7AG

Boots, 37 Main Street, Maghera, Co Londonderry BT46 5AA

Boots, Ballymena Health & Social Care Centre, Cushendall Road, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT43 6HB

Boots,8 High Street, Antrim BT41 4AN

O’Brien’s Pharmacy, 5 Broad Street, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry BT45 6EB

Bradley Ltd Liam, 58 The Promenade, Portstewart, Co Antrim BT55 7AF

Falls Pharmacy, 56 William Street ,Cookstown, Co Tyrone BT80 8NB

Wilkinson Chemists, 62 Main Street, Garvagh, Co Londonderry BT51 5AE

The Castledawson Pharmacy, 13-17 Main Street, Castledawson Co Londonderry BT45 8AA

Cloughmills Pharmacy, 58 Main Street Cloughmills, Co Antrim BT44 9LF

Boots, 26-28 Church Street, Coleraine, Co Londonderry BT52 1AR

Anita Gribbin Pharmacy Ltd, 55A Main Street, Toomebridge, Co Antrim BT41 3TF

Harkin V , 112 Upper Main Street, Maghera, Co Londonderry BT46 5AF

Bellaghy Pharmacy, 20 Main Street, Bellaghy, Co Londonderry BT45 8HT

Glass Pharmacy Ltd, T M 88 Main Street, Maghera, Co Londonderry BT46 5AF

Shields Pharmacy, 4/6 Coleraine Street, Kilrea, Co Londonderry BT51 5QD

Bakersfield Enterprises Ltd, 44 Smith Street, Moneymore, Co Londonderry BT45 7PG

O’Kanes Ltd Healthcare Pharmacy, 6A Tobermore Road, Draperstown Co Londonderry BT45 7AG

Gordon Ltd N & R, 32 The Diamond, Rathcool,e Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT37 9BJ

Village Pharmacy, 614 Shore Road, Newtownabbey Co Antrim BT37 0SL

Gordons Chemists, 7 Church Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim BT53 6HS

Carrickfergus Chemists Ltd T/A Health Centre Pharmacy, Taylor’S Avenue, Carrickfergus ,Co Antrim BT38 7HF

Gordon Ltd N & R, Units 34 – 35 Castle Centre, Market Square, Antrim BT41 4DN

Boots Unit, 62 Abbeycentre, Longwood Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT37 9UH

Boots Units, 50 51 & 52 Tower Centre, Wellington Stree,t Ballymena, Co Antrim BT43 6AH

Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 8, Tramways Centre, Glengormley, Newtownabbey Co Antrim BT36 7TS

Medicare Pharmacy, 21 – 23 Main Street, Ahoghill, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 1JZ

Boots, 6 The Square, Ballyclare, Co Antrim BT39 9BB

Medicare Pharmacy, 1 Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT36 5EU

Carnlough Pharmacy, 7 Harbour Road, Carnlough, Co Antrim BT44 0EU

Boots, 38 Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim BT40 1SS

Pharmacy Plus, Larne Health Centre, Gloucester Avenue, Larne Co Antrim BT40 1NZ

McCaughan F A, 27 Ann Street, Ballycastle Co Antrim BT54 6AA

Boots, 3B Market Place, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim BT38 7AW

Mathewson A P, 51/53 Queen Street Ballymoney, Co Antrim BT53 6JD

Simpson, 59/61 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Co Antrim BT56 8DZ

Medicare Pharmacy, 42 Main Street, Crumlin, Co Antrim BT29 4UR

Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 9 Northcott Shopping Centre, Jubilee Way, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT36 5QD

Campbell Pharmacy, 8 Dunluce Stree,t Portrush, Co Antrim BT56 8DN

Medicare Pharmacy, 47 Main Street Broughshane, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 4JP

Woodsides Pharmacy, 38 & 42 Church Street Ballymena Co Antrim BT43 6DF

Gordons Chemists, 6 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Co Tyrone BT80 8EF

Coagh Pharmacies, 11 Main Street, Coagh, Co Tyrone BT80 0EN

Boots, 5/7 James Street, Cookstown Co Tyrone BT80 8AA

Medicare Pharmacy, 1 Knockleigh Drive Greenisland Co Antrim BT38 8UT

South Eastern HSC Trust area

Gmac Health, 82 High Street, Bangor Co Down BT20 5AZ

Gordons Chemists, 33 High Street, Ballynahinch Co Down BT24 8AB

Gordons Chemists, 164 Longstone Street, Lisburn Co Antrim BT28 1TT

Gordons Chemists, 2A Regent Street, Newtownards Co Down BT23 4LH

Maghaberry Pharmacy, Unit 3 Maghaberry Road, Maghaberry, Moira Co Armagh BT67 0JF

Andersons Pharmacy, 11 Conway Square, Newtownards, Co Down BT23 4DA

Aghalee Pharmacy Practice, 8E Lurgan Road, Aghalee, Craigavon Co Armagh BT67 0DD

Gordons Chemists, 37 Market Street, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6LP

Gordons Chemists, 16 Railway Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AL

Boots, 45 Main Street, Moira, Co Armagh BT67 0LQ

Boots, 86 Groomsport Road, Bangor, Co Down BT20 5NF

Saintfield Pharmacy, 5 Main Street, Saintfield Co Down BT24 7AA

Boots 5 – 13 Hillsborough Road, Dromara, Dromore Co Down BT25 2BL

Boots, 104/108 Frances Street, Newtownards Co Down BT23 7DY

Gordons Chemists, 23 New Street, Donaghadee Co Down BT21 0AG

Boots, Sprucefield Shopping Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim BT27 5UJ

Gordons Chemists, Unit 4, Ashbury Shopping Centre, Ashbury Avenue, Bangor Co Down BT19 2TH

Well Pharmacy, 39 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Co Down BT24 8DN

Medicare Pharmacy, 49 Central Promenade, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0HH

Hart’s Pharmacy, 50 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AD

Medicare Pharmacy, 34 St Patrick’s Avenue, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6DW

Boots, Unit 30 Bloomfield Centre, Bloomfield Road South, Bangor, Co Down BT19 7HB

Horner Pharmacy,, 16 The Square, Comber, Co Down BT23 5DT

McKeevers Chemists, 5 – 7 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AD

Patterson’s Chemist, 11 Ballynahinch Street, Hillsborough, Co Down BT26 6AW

Nisco Healthcare 4 The Square Comber, Co Down BT23 5DT

Gordons Chemists, Unit 2 Community Block, Springhill Shopping Centre, Bangor, Co Down BT19 1ND

The Medical Hall, 39 High Street, Portaferry Co Down BT22 1QT

Northern Pharmacies, 3-5 Main Street, Greyabbey, Co Down BT22 2NF

Doris Pharmacy Plus, 45 St Patrick’S Avenue, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6DN

Ballymote Pharmacy, Unit 3, Ballymote Centre, 40 Killough Road, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6PY

Clear Pharmacy, 1-3 Clandeboye Road, Bangor, Co Down BT20 3LB

Clear Pharmacy, 10 Church Street Bangor, Co Down BT20 3HT

McKeevers Chemists, 38-40 Main Street, Kircubbin, Co Down BT22 2SP

Medicare Pharmacy, 8 Market Lane, Lisburn, Co Antrim BT28 1YG

Irwins Medical Hall, 10 Rowan Drive, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast BT17 9PX

Irwins Medical Hall, 167 Kingsway, Dunmurry, Belfast BT17 9RY

Mckenzie Rice, 35 Main Street, Glenavy, Co Antrim BT29 4LN

Timoney, 104 Moss Road, Lambeg, Lisburn Co Antrim BT27 4NU

Crossgar Pharmacy, 37 Killyleagh Street, Crossgar, Co Down BT30 9DQ

Northern Pharmacies, 52 High Street, Holywood, Co Down BT18 9AE

Southern HSC Trust area

Gordons Chemists, 57 Newcastle Street, Kilkeel Co Down BT34 4AQ

Gordons Chemists, 10 Market Street, Lurgan Co Armagh BT66 6AQ

Gordons Chemists, 16 Main Street, Rathfriland Co Down BT34 5PS

Partridge Chemists, 64-68 Market Street, Tandragee Co Armagh BT62 2BW

Gordons Chemists, 11 Church Street, Warrenpoint Co Down BT34 3HN

Mckeevers Chemist’s, 16 Bridge Street, Rostrevor Co Down BT34 3BG

Whinbush, 4 – 6 Rathfriland Road, Hilltown Newry Co Down BT34 5UP

Dorman Healthcare, 6A-6B Lineside, Coalisland Co Tyrone BT71 4LP

Boots, 87 Newry Street, Banbridge Co Down BT32 3EA

Mccartans Pharmacy, Unit 5 Fiveways 99 Armagh Road, Newry Co Down BT35 6PW

Partridge Chemists, 14 Main Street, Loughbrickland Co Down BT32 3NQ

Gordons Chemists, Unit 1, Belvedere Park, Gortmerron Link Dungannon Co Tyrone BT71 6LS

Parkes Pharmacy, 26 Mill Street, Gilford Co Armagh BT63 6HQ

Boots, 13 John Mitchel Place, Newry Co Down BT34 2AP

Mckeevers Chemists, 63/65 Thomas Street, Armagh BT61 7QB

Gordons Chemists, 10 Greencastle Street, Kilkeel Co Down BT34 4BH

Gordons Chemists, 9 Sugar Island, Newry Co Down BT35 6HT

Gordons Chemists, 4-5 High Street Mall, Portadown Co Armagh BT62 1HX

Gordons Chemists, 19 Newry Street Banbridge Co Down BT32 3EA

Walshs Pharmacy, 25 Church Street, Warrenpoint Co Down BT34 3HN

Johnston’s Pharmacy, 4-8 Gallows Street, Dromore Co Down BT25 1BG

Boots, The Square, Markethill Co Armagh BT60 1RB

Partridge Chemists, 15-17 Upper English Street, Armagh BT61 7BH

Dalys Pharmacy, 1/3 Dromore Street, Banbridge Co Down BT32 4BS

Gordons Chemists, 1 Killyman Street Moy Co Tyrone BT71 7SJ

Fivemiletown Pharmacy, 96 Main Street, Fivemiletown Co Tyrone BT75 0PW

Paul Donaghy’s Chemist, 59 Irish Street, Dungannon Co Tyrone BT70 1DQ

Boots 15 Scotch Street, Armagh BT61 7BY Armagh

The Medical Hall, Unit 1B, The Quays Centre, Newry Co Down BT35 8QS

Boots, 44/46 Market Street, Lurgan Co Armagh BT66 6AH

Shane O’Neill, 28-30 Main Street, Ballygawley Co Tyrone BT70 2HE

Mayobridge Pharmacy, 2 Ballyvalley Road, Mayobridge Co Down BT34 2ES

Boots, Unit Lsu2, Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon Co Armagh BT64 1AA

Eden Portadown, 82 Bridge Street, Portadown Co Armagh BT63 5AE

Mckeevers Chemist’s, 4 Monaghan Street, Newry Co Down BT35 6AA

Northern Pharmacies, 1-3 Railway Street, Poyntzpass Newry Co Down BT35 6SN

Cullyhanna Pharmacy, Unit 2 Old Post Office Buildings, 1 Skerriff Road, Cullyhanna Co Down BT35 0JG

Health Centre Pharmacy, Legahorey, Craigavon, Brownlow Co Armagh BT65 5BE

Mckeevers Chemists, 20 Davis Street, Keady Co Armagh BT60 3RS

Gordons Chemists, 27/29 Scotch Street, Armagh BT61 7BY

Camlough Pharmacy, 3A Main Street, Camlough, Newry Co Down BT35 7JG

Nelson Tasman, 28 Main Street Tynan Co Armagh BT60 4QP

Medicare Pharmacy, 3 Castle Court, Thomas Street, Dungannon Co Tyrone BT70 1HJ

Boots Oaks Centre, Oak Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT71 4NA

Valley Pharmacy, 7 Main Street, Clogher, Co Tyrone BT76 0AA

Medicare Pharmacy, 50 Newell Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT70 1EG

Gordons Chemists, 14 Scotch Street, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT70 1AR

McKeevers Chemists, 20 Charlemont Street, Moy, Co Tyrone BT71 7SL

Western HSC Trust area

Village Pharmacy, 59 Main Street, Ballinamallard Co Fermanagh BT94 2FZ

Fintona Medical Hall, 92 Main Street, Fintona Co Tyrone BT78 2AE

Gordons Chemists, 3A – 3B Strand Road, Londonderry BT48 7BH

Liam Bradley, 2 Clarendon Street, Londonderry BT48 7ES

Liam Bradley, 3 John Street, Castlederg Co Tyrone BT81 7AW

Paul Hughes Pharmacy, 44 Belmore Street, Enniskillen Co Fermanagh BT74 6AA

Whitehouse Pharmacy, 65 Buncrana Road, Londonderry BT48 8LB

Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 3, Hatfield Shops, 159 Creggan Road, Londonderry BT48 0RX

Boots, Unit L7-9 Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry BT48 6XY

Bradley Pharmacy, Unit 2, Ballynagard Centre, Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JJ

Brady, 8 Marble Arch Road, Drumlaghy, Florencecourt Co Fermanagh BT92 1DD

Bradley Pharmacy, 36 William Street, Londonderry BT48 6ET

Quay-Pharm, Units 17 – 18 Quayside Shopping Centre, Strand Road, Londonderry BT48 7PX

Bradley Pharmacy, 130 Northland Road, Londonderry BT48 0LX

Murphy, 165 Spencer Road, Londonderry BT47 6AH

Boots, 37 Lower Roa,d Londonderry BT48 7DP

Melvin Pharmacy, 24 Brollagh Road, Garrison, Co Fermanagh BT93 4AE

McDaids Pharmacy, 111 Upper Main Street, Dungiven, Co Londonderry BT47 4LE

Bradley Pharmacy, 31 Abercorn Road, Londonderry BT48 6SA

Gallagher A, 76 Main Street, Dungiven, Co Londonderry BT47 4LG

Brookeborough Pharmacy, 2 Main Street, Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh BT94 4EZ

Gordons Chemists, Unit 2 57/61 Main St, Limavady Co Londonderry BT49 0EP

Corrys Enniskillen, 15 Darling Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh BT74 7DP

The Medical Hall, 17 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone BT79 9NH

Bradley Pharmacy, 35 Main Street, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone BT78 4AD

Erne Pharmacy, 12 Church Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh BT74 7EJ

Gibsons Pharmacy, 15 Market Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 0AB

Corry’s Chemists, 37 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT79 8PQ

Donaghy, 9 Lower Strabane Road, Castlederg Co Tyrone BT81 7AZ

Belcoo Pharmacy, 15 Main Street, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh BT93 5FB

Lisbellaw Medical Hall, 8 Brooke Street. Lisbellaw. Co Fermanagh BT94 5AS

Belmont Health, Unit 7 Da Vinci’s Complex, Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JB

Medicare Pharmacy, Northside Village Centre, Glengalliagh Road, Shantallow, Londonderry BT48 8NN

Gordons Chemists, 2/4 Main Street, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh BT94 1GJ

Armstrong’s Pharmacy, 119 Main Street, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh BT92 0JD

McDaids Pharmacy, 179 Main Street, Lisnaskea Co Fermanagh BT92 0JE

McDaids Pharmacy, 42 – 44 Main Street, Roslea Co Fermanagh BT92 7PP

Mcguinness, 4 Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh BT93 3FX

McGrade E, 1 Church Street, Ederney, Co Fermanagh BT93 0EF

Gormley Medicare, 171 Irish Green Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 9AR

Boots, Unit 1 43/47 High Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT78 1BA

Bradley’s Pharmacy, 84C Old Mountfield Road, Killyclougher, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT79 7ET

Corry’s Chemists, 13-14 The Diamond, Castlederg, Co Tyrone BT81 7AR

Hartes Chemist, 19 Main Street, Carrickmore, Co Tyrone BT79 9AY

Medicare Pharmacy, 6A Beechmount Avenue, Strabane, Co Tyrone BT82 9BD

Boots, 60/62 Main Street, Strabane, Co Tyrone BT82 8AX

Gordons Chemists, 30 Market Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT78 1EH

Bradley’s Pharmacy, 8 Omagh Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone BT78 3AJ

Pillbox Pharmacy, 24 Church Street, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh BT94 1EH

Bradley’s Parmacy, 18 Main Street, Drumquinn, Co Tyrone BT78 4SB

O’Hagan D, 63 Main Street, Trillick, Co Tyrone BT78 3ST

Medicare Pharmacy, 38 Main Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 0EU