Coronavirus Northern Ireland vaccine booster programme: Why is it happening, who is eligible and how to get it
List of local pharmacies offering jab below
The Department of Health is encouraging those eligible for a Covid-19 booster vaccination to come forward as the programme is set to ramp up in the coming weeks.
Robin Swann has confirmed around 210,000 doses of the booster jab have been ordered by GP practices, with eligible patients due to be contacted to come forward.
Northern Ireland has the lowest roll out rate of the Covid booster jab in the UK with just 28% eligible having received theirs, with Mr Swann saying he expects increased numbers in the coming weeks.
Read more
Why are booster jabs being given?
The booster is an extra dose to help people who have been double-jabbed retain their immunity. According to the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation (JCVI) levels of protection from the first two Covid-19 vaccine doses begin to wane over time. They said the booster will provide longer term protection and will help reduce admissions to hospital over the winter months.
Mr Swann said: “The booster jab programme will provide vital and timely protection to individuals this winter. I expect to see a rapidly increasing number of people getting these jabs.
“This is an extremely busy period for our vaccinator teams, with the ongoing provision of first and second doses of Covid vaccines alongside the roll-out of the booster doses, the provision of jabs to 12 to 17 year olds, and flu vaccination.
“It’s still not too late to get your first dose – people are still coming forward for it and we are now very close to reaching 90% of the NI adult population.”
Who is eligible for the booster jab?
The current Covid-19 booster vaccination is available in Northern Ireland to those who are 50-years-old and over. Those working in the health and social care system are also eligible.
Those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19, adult carers and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals can also take up the offer of the jab.
The booster will be offered to those who received both first and second doses of the vaccine and who received their second Covid-19 dose at least six months ago.
How to get it?
Unlike the main vaccination programme, there are currently no plans to set up regional vaccination centres. Instead, the programme will be rolled out by GP practices and community pharmacies across Northern Ireland.
Those who are eligible will be contacted by their GP to arrange the vaccination. Alternatively, people can arrange to receive the jab themselves by booking through a participating pharmacy.
Which vaccine will you get?
People who take up the offer of a jab will be given a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. This applies to those who may have originally received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine during the initial vaccine roll out.
Pharmacies offering the booster jab:
Belfast HSC Trust area
McKenzies Pharmacy, 142 North Queen Street, Belfast BT15 1HQ
Solas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, 59 High Street, Belfast BT1 2AB
Gordons Chemists, 55 Castle Street, Belfast BT1 1GH
Gordons Chemists, 13 Greenway, Cregagh, Belfast BT6 0DT
Boots, 124 Cavehill Road, Belfast BT15 5BU
Boots, 35/47 Donegall Place, Belfast BT1 5AW
Gordons Chemists, 35/45 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 5FB
Maguire, 3 Beechmount Avenue, Belfast BT12 7NA
Boots, Unit 5 Connswater Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast BT5 5AB
Boots, Unit 7 Park Centre Donegall Road, Belfast BT12 6HN
Gordons Chemists, 15 – 17 Cornmarket, Belfast BT1 4DA
Harrison Healthcare, 40E Donegall Pass, Belfast BT7 1BS
Lockview Pharmacy, 3 Lockview Road, Belfast BT9 5FH
Dundela Pharmacy, 17 Belmont Road, Belfast BT4 2AA
Mcareavey Pharmacy, 505 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6DE
Fullarton Pharmacy, Unit 6 St George’s Market, Oxford Street, Belfast BT1 3NQ
Fegan’s Pharmacy, 136A Andersonstown Road, Belfast BT11 9BY
Castle Pharmacy, 81 Castlereagh Road, Belfast BT5 5FD
Magee, Units 1&2 Blackstaff Stop, 111/129 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7AD
Urban Pharmacy, Unit 60 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HN
Woodbourne Pharmacy, 128 Stewartstown Road, Belfast BT11 9JQ
Fullarton Pharmacy Ltd, 209 Shankill Road, Belfast BT13 1FQ
Watters G, 88 Upper Lisburn Road, Finaghy, Belfast BT10 0BA
Boots, 404-408 Newtownards Road, Belfast BT4 1HH
Medicare Pharmacy, 3 Carrick Hill, Belfast BT1 2JH
Medicare Pharmacy, 126 Ormeau Road, Belfast BT7 1SL
McKenzie’s Pharmacy, 479 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6DE
Galar Ireland Ltd, 166 Andersonstown Road, Belfast BT11 9BZ
Mckenzie Rice Ltd, 1 Ardoyne Road, Belfast BT14 7HX
Galar Ireland Ltd, 180 Lenadoon Avenue, Shaw’s Road, Belfast BT11 9HF
Rosetta Pharmacy, 52A Rosetta Road, Belfast BT6 0LT
Greencastle Pharmacy Ltd, 2 Whitewell Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT36 7ES
Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 4, The Maureen Sheehan Healthy Living Centre, 106 Albert Street, Belfast BT12 4HL
Ladybrook Pharmacy, 5 Ladybrook Park, Belfast BT11 9EL
Well Pharmacy, 2 Ballygowan Roa,d Belfast BT5 7LL
Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 16 Forestside Shopping Centre, Saintfield Road, Belfast BT8 6FX
Larne Chemists, 62 Stranmillis Road, Belfast BT9 5AD
Medicare Pharmacy, 103 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 4PE
Dunmore Pharma, 421 Antrim Road, Belfast BT15 3BJ
Mckeever’s Chemist, 34 Springfield Road, Belfast BT12 7AG
Turf Lodge Pharma, 32 Monagh Road, Turf Lodge Estate, Belfast BT11 8EF
Newberry, 6 Hillsborough Road, Carryduff Belfast BT8 8HR
Ormeau Park Pharmacy, 279 Ormeau Road, Belfast BT7 3GG
Castle Pharmacy, 176/180 Connsbrook Avenue, Belfast BT4 1JY Belfast
Williamson’s Chemist, 9 Finaghy Road, South Belfast BT10 0BW
Tmsk, 135 Upper Lisburn Road, Finaghy, Belfast BT10 0LH
Tmsk, 11 Finaghy Road South, Belfast BT10 0BW
Northern HSC Trust area
Gordons Chemists, 68 Main Street, Bushmills, Co Antrim BT57 8QD
Kennedy’s Pharmacy Ltd, 56 Main Stree,t Rasharkin, Co Antrim BT44 8PX
Kennedy’s Pharmacy Ltd, 169 Tullaghans Road, Dunloy, Co Antrim BT44 9AF
Magherafelt Healthcare, 38 Rainey Street, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry BT45 5AQ
Gordons Chemists, 1 Meeting Street, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry BT45 6BN
Larne Chemists Ltd, 34 Church Road, Kells, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 3JU
Ballee Pharmacy, Unit 8 Ballee And Harryville Community Enterprise, 20 Antrim Road, Ballee, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 2BJ
Henderson’s Pharmacy, 5 Bushmills Road, Coleraine, Co Antrim BT52 2BN
Simpsons Pharmacy, Unit 1, 11 Fenaghy Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 1HW
McFarlanes Chemist, 86/88 Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim BT40 1RE
Kellys Pharmacy, 12 The Square Stewartstown, Co Tyrone BT71 5HX
Boots, 83 The Promenade, Portstewart, Co Antrim BT55 7AG
Boots, 37 Main Street, Maghera, Co Londonderry BT46 5AA
Boots, Ballymena Health & Social Care Centre, Cushendall Road, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT43 6HB
Boots,8 High Street, Antrim BT41 4AN
O’Brien’s Pharmacy, 5 Broad Street, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry BT45 6EB
Bradley Ltd Liam, 58 The Promenade, Portstewart, Co Antrim BT55 7AF
Falls Pharmacy, 56 William Street ,Cookstown, Co Tyrone BT80 8NB
Wilkinson Chemists, 62 Main Street, Garvagh, Co Londonderry BT51 5AE
The Castledawson Pharmacy, 13-17 Main Street, Castledawson Co Londonderry BT45 8AA
Cloughmills Pharmacy, 58 Main Street Cloughmills, Co Antrim BT44 9LF
Boots, 26-28 Church Street, Coleraine, Co Londonderry BT52 1AR
Anita Gribbin Pharmacy Ltd, 55A Main Street, Toomebridge, Co Antrim BT41 3TF
Harkin V , 112 Upper Main Street, Maghera, Co Londonderry BT46 5AF
Bellaghy Pharmacy, 20 Main Street, Bellaghy, Co Londonderry BT45 8HT
Glass Pharmacy Ltd, T M 88 Main Street, Maghera, Co Londonderry BT46 5AF
Shields Pharmacy, 4/6 Coleraine Street, Kilrea, Co Londonderry BT51 5QD
Bakersfield Enterprises Ltd, 44 Smith Street, Moneymore, Co Londonderry BT45 7PG
O’Kanes Ltd Healthcare Pharmacy, 6A Tobermore Road, Draperstown Co Londonderry BT45 7AG
Gordon Ltd N & R, 32 The Diamond, Rathcool,e Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT37 9BJ
Village Pharmacy, 614 Shore Road, Newtownabbey Co Antrim BT37 0SL
Gordons Chemists, 7 Church Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim BT53 6HS
Carrickfergus Chemists Ltd T/A Health Centre Pharmacy, Taylor’S Avenue, Carrickfergus ,Co Antrim BT38 7HF
Gordon Ltd N & R, Units 34 – 35 Castle Centre, Market Square, Antrim BT41 4DN
Boots Unit, 62 Abbeycentre, Longwood Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT37 9UH
Boots Units, 50 51 & 52 Tower Centre, Wellington Stree,t Ballymena, Co Antrim BT43 6AH
Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 8, Tramways Centre, Glengormley, Newtownabbey Co Antrim BT36 7TS
Medicare Pharmacy, 21 – 23 Main Street, Ahoghill, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 1JZ
Boots, 6 The Square, Ballyclare, Co Antrim BT39 9BB
Medicare Pharmacy, 1 Ballyclare Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT36 5EU
Carnlough Pharmacy, 7 Harbour Road, Carnlough, Co Antrim BT44 0EU
Boots, 38 Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim BT40 1SS
Pharmacy Plus, Larne Health Centre, Gloucester Avenue, Larne Co Antrim BT40 1NZ
McCaughan F A, 27 Ann Street, Ballycastle Co Antrim BT54 6AA
Boots, 3B Market Place, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim BT38 7AW
Mathewson A P, 51/53 Queen Street Ballymoney, Co Antrim BT53 6JD
Simpson, 59/61 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Co Antrim BT56 8DZ
Medicare Pharmacy, 42 Main Street, Crumlin, Co Antrim BT29 4UR
Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 9 Northcott Shopping Centre, Jubilee Way, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim BT36 5QD
Campbell Pharmacy, 8 Dunluce Stree,t Portrush, Co Antrim BT56 8DN
Medicare Pharmacy, 47 Main Street Broughshane, Ballymena, Co Antrim BT42 4JP
Woodsides Pharmacy, 38 & 42 Church Street Ballymena Co Antrim BT43 6DF
Gordons Chemists, 6 Oldtown Street, Cookstown, Co Tyrone BT80 8EF
Coagh Pharmacies, 11 Main Street, Coagh, Co Tyrone BT80 0EN
Boots, 5/7 James Street, Cookstown Co Tyrone BT80 8AA
Medicare Pharmacy, 1 Knockleigh Drive Greenisland Co Antrim BT38 8UT
South Eastern HSC Trust area
Gmac Health, 82 High Street, Bangor Co Down BT20 5AZ
Gordons Chemists, 33 High Street, Ballynahinch Co Down BT24 8AB
Gordons Chemists, 164 Longstone Street, Lisburn Co Antrim BT28 1TT
Gordons Chemists, 2A Regent Street, Newtownards Co Down BT23 4LH
Maghaberry Pharmacy, Unit 3 Maghaberry Road, Maghaberry, Moira Co Armagh BT67 0JF
Andersons Pharmacy, 11 Conway Square, Newtownards, Co Down BT23 4DA
Aghalee Pharmacy Practice, 8E Lurgan Road, Aghalee, Craigavon Co Armagh BT67 0DD
Gordons Chemists, 37 Market Street, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6LP
Gordons Chemists, 16 Railway Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AL
Boots, 45 Main Street, Moira, Co Armagh BT67 0LQ
Boots, 86 Groomsport Road, Bangor, Co Down BT20 5NF
Saintfield Pharmacy, 5 Main Street, Saintfield Co Down BT24 7AA
Boots 5 – 13 Hillsborough Road, Dromara, Dromore Co Down BT25 2BL
Boots, 104/108 Frances Street, Newtownards Co Down BT23 7DY
Gordons Chemists, 23 New Street, Donaghadee Co Down BT21 0AG
Boots, Sprucefield Shopping Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim BT27 5UJ
Gordons Chemists, Unit 4, Ashbury Shopping Centre, Ashbury Avenue, Bangor Co Down BT19 2TH
Well Pharmacy, 39 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Co Down BT24 8DN
Medicare Pharmacy, 49 Central Promenade, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0HH
Hart’s Pharmacy, 50 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AD
Medicare Pharmacy, 34 St Patrick’s Avenue, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6DW
Boots, Unit 30 Bloomfield Centre, Bloomfield Road South, Bangor, Co Down BT19 7HB
Horner Pharmacy,, 16 The Square, Comber, Co Down BT23 5DT
McKeevers Chemists, 5 – 7 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AD
Patterson’s Chemist, 11 Ballynahinch Street, Hillsborough, Co Down BT26 6AW
Nisco Healthcare 4 The Square Comber, Co Down BT23 5DT
Gordons Chemists, Unit 2 Community Block, Springhill Shopping Centre, Bangor, Co Down BT19 1ND
The Medical Hall, 39 High Street, Portaferry Co Down BT22 1QT
Northern Pharmacies, 3-5 Main Street, Greyabbey, Co Down BT22 2NF
Doris Pharmacy Plus, 45 St Patrick’S Avenue, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6DN
Ballymote Pharmacy, Unit 3, Ballymote Centre, 40 Killough Road, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6PY
Clear Pharmacy, 1-3 Clandeboye Road, Bangor, Co Down BT20 3LB
Clear Pharmacy, 10 Church Street Bangor, Co Down BT20 3HT
McKeevers Chemists, 38-40 Main Street, Kircubbin, Co Down BT22 2SP
Medicare Pharmacy, 8 Market Lane, Lisburn, Co Antrim BT28 1YG
Irwins Medical Hall, 10 Rowan Drive, Seymour Hill, Dunmurry, Belfast BT17 9PX
Irwins Medical Hall, 167 Kingsway, Dunmurry, Belfast BT17 9RY
Mckenzie Rice, 35 Main Street, Glenavy, Co Antrim BT29 4LN
Timoney, 104 Moss Road, Lambeg, Lisburn Co Antrim BT27 4NU
Crossgar Pharmacy, 37 Killyleagh Street, Crossgar, Co Down BT30 9DQ
Northern Pharmacies, 52 High Street, Holywood, Co Down BT18 9AE
Southern HSC Trust area
Gordons Chemists, 57 Newcastle Street, Kilkeel Co Down BT34 4AQ
Gordons Chemists, 10 Market Street, Lurgan Co Armagh BT66 6AQ
Gordons Chemists, 16 Main Street, Rathfriland Co Down BT34 5PS
Partridge Chemists, 64-68 Market Street, Tandragee Co Armagh BT62 2BW
Gordons Chemists, 11 Church Street, Warrenpoint Co Down BT34 3HN
Mckeevers Chemist’s, 16 Bridge Street, Rostrevor Co Down BT34 3BG
Whinbush, 4 – 6 Rathfriland Road, Hilltown Newry Co Down BT34 5UP
Dorman Healthcare, 6A-6B Lineside, Coalisland Co Tyrone BT71 4LP
Boots, 87 Newry Street, Banbridge Co Down BT32 3EA
Mccartans Pharmacy, Unit 5 Fiveways 99 Armagh Road, Newry Co Down BT35 6PW
Partridge Chemists, 14 Main Street, Loughbrickland Co Down BT32 3NQ
Gordons Chemists, Unit 1, Belvedere Park, Gortmerron Link Dungannon Co Tyrone BT71 6LS
Parkes Pharmacy, 26 Mill Street, Gilford Co Armagh BT63 6HQ
Boots, 13 John Mitchel Place, Newry Co Down BT34 2AP
Mckeevers Chemists, 63/65 Thomas Street, Armagh BT61 7QB
Gordons Chemists, 10 Greencastle Street, Kilkeel Co Down BT34 4BH
Gordons Chemists, 9 Sugar Island, Newry Co Down BT35 6HT
Gordons Chemists, 4-5 High Street Mall, Portadown Co Armagh BT62 1HX
Gordons Chemists, 19 Newry Street Banbridge Co Down BT32 3EA
Walshs Pharmacy, 25 Church Street, Warrenpoint Co Down BT34 3HN
Johnston’s Pharmacy, 4-8 Gallows Street, Dromore Co Down BT25 1BG
Boots, The Square, Markethill Co Armagh BT60 1RB
Partridge Chemists, 15-17 Upper English Street, Armagh BT61 7BH
Dalys Pharmacy, 1/3 Dromore Street, Banbridge Co Down BT32 4BS
Gordons Chemists, 1 Killyman Street Moy Co Tyrone BT71 7SJ
Fivemiletown Pharmacy, 96 Main Street, Fivemiletown Co Tyrone BT75 0PW
Paul Donaghy’s Chemist, 59 Irish Street, Dungannon Co Tyrone BT70 1DQ
Boots 15 Scotch Street, Armagh BT61 7BY Armagh
The Medical Hall, Unit 1B, The Quays Centre, Newry Co Down BT35 8QS
Boots, 44/46 Market Street, Lurgan Co Armagh BT66 6AH
Shane O’Neill, 28-30 Main Street, Ballygawley Co Tyrone BT70 2HE
Mayobridge Pharmacy, 2 Ballyvalley Road, Mayobridge Co Down BT34 2ES
Boots, Unit Lsu2, Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon Co Armagh BT64 1AA
Eden Portadown, 82 Bridge Street, Portadown Co Armagh BT63 5AE
Mckeevers Chemist’s, 4 Monaghan Street, Newry Co Down BT35 6AA
Northern Pharmacies, 1-3 Railway Street, Poyntzpass Newry Co Down BT35 6SN
Cullyhanna Pharmacy, Unit 2 Old Post Office Buildings, 1 Skerriff Road, Cullyhanna Co Down BT35 0JG
Health Centre Pharmacy, Legahorey, Craigavon, Brownlow Co Armagh BT65 5BE
Mckeevers Chemists, 20 Davis Street, Keady Co Armagh BT60 3RS
Gordons Chemists, 27/29 Scotch Street, Armagh BT61 7BY
Camlough Pharmacy, 3A Main Street, Camlough, Newry Co Down BT35 7JG
Nelson Tasman, 28 Main Street Tynan Co Armagh BT60 4QP
Medicare Pharmacy, 3 Castle Court, Thomas Street, Dungannon Co Tyrone BT70 1HJ
Boots Oaks Centre, Oak Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT71 4NA
Valley Pharmacy, 7 Main Street, Clogher, Co Tyrone BT76 0AA
Medicare Pharmacy, 50 Newell Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT70 1EG
Gordons Chemists, 14 Scotch Street, Dungannon, Co Tyrone BT70 1AR
McKeevers Chemists, 20 Charlemont Street, Moy, Co Tyrone BT71 7SL
Western HSC Trust area
Village Pharmacy, 59 Main Street, Ballinamallard Co Fermanagh BT94 2FZ
Fintona Medical Hall, 92 Main Street, Fintona Co Tyrone BT78 2AE
Gordons Chemists, 3A – 3B Strand Road, Londonderry BT48 7BH
Liam Bradley, 2 Clarendon Street, Londonderry BT48 7ES
Liam Bradley, 3 John Street, Castlederg Co Tyrone BT81 7AW
Paul Hughes Pharmacy, 44 Belmore Street, Enniskillen Co Fermanagh BT74 6AA
Whitehouse Pharmacy, 65 Buncrana Road, Londonderry BT48 8LB
Medicare Pharmacy, Unit 3, Hatfield Shops, 159 Creggan Road, Londonderry BT48 0RX
Boots, Unit L7-9 Foyleside Shopping Centre, Londonderry BT48 6XY
Bradley Pharmacy, Unit 2, Ballynagard Centre, Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JJ
Brady, 8 Marble Arch Road, Drumlaghy, Florencecourt Co Fermanagh BT92 1DD
Bradley Pharmacy, 36 William Street, Londonderry BT48 6ET
Quay-Pharm, Units 17 – 18 Quayside Shopping Centre, Strand Road, Londonderry BT48 7PX
Bradley Pharmacy, 130 Northland Road, Londonderry BT48 0LX
Murphy, 165 Spencer Road, Londonderry BT47 6AH
Boots, 37 Lower Roa,d Londonderry BT48 7DP
Melvin Pharmacy, 24 Brollagh Road, Garrison, Co Fermanagh BT93 4AE
McDaids Pharmacy, 111 Upper Main Street, Dungiven, Co Londonderry BT47 4LE
Bradley Pharmacy, 31 Abercorn Road, Londonderry BT48 6SA
Gallagher A, 76 Main Street, Dungiven, Co Londonderry BT47 4LG
Brookeborough Pharmacy, 2 Main Street, Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh BT94 4EZ
Gordons Chemists, Unit 2 57/61 Main St, Limavady Co Londonderry BT49 0EP
Corrys Enniskillen, 15 Darling Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh BT74 7DP
The Medical Hall, 17 Main Street, Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone BT79 9NH
Bradley Pharmacy, 35 Main Street, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone BT78 4AD
Erne Pharmacy, 12 Church Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh BT74 7EJ
Gibsons Pharmacy, 15 Market Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 0AB
Corry’s Chemists, 37 Main Street, Gortin, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT79 8PQ
Donaghy, 9 Lower Strabane Road, Castlederg Co Tyrone BT81 7AZ
Belcoo Pharmacy, 15 Main Street, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh BT93 5FB
Lisbellaw Medical Hall, 8 Brooke Street. Lisbellaw. Co Fermanagh BT94 5AS
Belmont Health, Unit 7 Da Vinci’s Complex, Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JB
Medicare Pharmacy, Northside Village Centre, Glengalliagh Road, Shantallow, Londonderry BT48 8NN
Gordons Chemists, 2/4 Main Street, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh BT94 1GJ
Armstrong’s Pharmacy, 119 Main Street, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh BT92 0JD
McDaids Pharmacy, 179 Main Street, Lisnaskea Co Fermanagh BT92 0JE
McDaids Pharmacy, 42 – 44 Main Street, Roslea Co Fermanagh BT92 7PP
Mcguinness, 4 Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh BT93 3FX
McGrade E, 1 Church Street, Ederney, Co Fermanagh BT93 0EF
Gormley Medicare, 171 Irish Green Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 9AR
Boots, Unit 1 43/47 High Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT78 1BA
Bradley’s Pharmacy, 84C Old Mountfield Road, Killyclougher, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT79 7ET
Corry’s Chemists, 13-14 The Diamond, Castlederg, Co Tyrone BT81 7AR
Hartes Chemist, 19 Main Street, Carrickmore, Co Tyrone BT79 9AY
Medicare Pharmacy, 6A Beechmount Avenue, Strabane, Co Tyrone BT82 9BD
Boots, 60/62 Main Street, Strabane, Co Tyrone BT82 8AX
Gordons Chemists, 30 Market Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone BT78 1EH
Bradley’s Pharmacy, 8 Omagh Road, Dromore, Co Tyrone BT78 3AJ
Pillbox Pharmacy, 24 Church Street, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh BT94 1EH
Bradley’s Parmacy, 18 Main Street, Drumquinn, Co Tyrone BT78 4SB
O’Hagan D, 63 Main Street, Trillick, Co Tyrone BT78 3ST
Medicare Pharmacy, 38 Main Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 0EU