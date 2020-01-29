Coronavirus: Northern Ireland virologist warns true extent of outbreak not yet known and it could spread

A Northern Ireland virologist has said the true extent of the coronavirus is not known - and that similar widespread infections are likely to become more frequent in coming years because of changes to the environment.

Dr Connor Bamford, a research fellow at Queen's University Belfast said the coronavirus is closely related to the Sars virus (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which went on to infect more than 8,000 people and kill 800 after it broke out in 2003.

Coronavirus is the third such break out in the past two decades, after Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome) killed almost 500 people in Middle East, Europe and Asia after it first appeared in 2012.

All three viruses are transmitted from animals to humans in close contact situations.

Up to 300 people from the UK will be flown out of China on Thursday and put into quarantine for two weeks on their arrival.

There has been one scare in Belfast, however, the patient was given the all clear after testing in hospital.

Currently there is no vaccine or drug to treat against coronavirus - something which is likely to be the case for at least another year, said Dr Bamford.

We asked him about the virus and its likely impact.

How worried should we be in Northern Ireland about the coronavirus?

"We shouldn't be worried yet. People in China should be worried - this virus can cause serious disease. It can spread person-to-person even when you're not showing symptoms and can be very hard to control because we don't have vaccines or good drugs against it. Because you don't know who is spreading it, it makes control a lot more challenging and that's why you see these robust and draconian measures put in place in China to stop infected people mixing with others."

Do you think Chinese authorities are aware of the true extent of virus?

"In any outbreak you don't know the true extent because you don't know if someone is sick. There are so many cases at the minute and because there are no treatments, you just have to treat the people who have it. You are starting to see numbers going up as people get treated but you are seeing a lot of suspected cases so there is a lot of uncertainty. It's just the nature of an outbreak."

Is self-quarantining the right approach for people who may have travelled to the region?

"It was recommended if you had been to an affected region like Wuhan that you should self-isolate. Because we don't have a vaccine, this is our best bet. It's a transmittable disease spread through the air by coughing or by touching your face and touching someone else's face. It is a strategy for a small number of people."

What symptoms should people look out for?

"Our picture of this is emerging but what has been picked up is that it's causing a viral pneumonia, a deep lung infection. What you would see symptom-wise is that you would have a fever, you'd be coughing and becoming short of breath in the more severe cases. There's a spectrum - people might only show mild symptoms and then that extends into severe viral pneumonia, you'd need intensive care and then you might die. It looks like a common cold or a very bad case of the flu."

What is the health community doing to halt the coronavirus in its tracks?

"This is only a new virus but it's closely related to the Sars virus that popped up in 2003 and went away again. People were interested in making vaccines for this but then there's never been a push to turn this into a real vaccine that you can give to people. There are programmes in place that can be pushed and switched over to a new virus as it presents. In the next couple of months there will be experimental vaccines and that could be accelerated into testing on humans, but that might not be for another year or two."

Where did coronavirus come from?

"We don't know for this outbreak but one link early on was a live food market in Wuhan and which sold live anmals. A lot of people who were sick had been to this market. There might have been something before the market and we don't really know. It has to have come from a live animal, who has been hunted or brought into the market. This type of virus comes from bats that live in China but typically there's not much contact between bats who carry these viruses and a humans so an intermediary animal is needed who might have sneezed or breathed the disease onto someone in the market. This food market was shut down very quickly and took samples and those things are being worked through. We'll find out what animal was involved in the jump."

How similar is this virus to those portrayed in Hollywood blockbusters such as Outbreak or Contagion?

"Outbreak was monkeys and that was an ebola-like virus. Contagion was ultimately through bats, but although none of those are based on Sars, it's the same kind of thing. A lot of human viruses have come through other animals. Flu can come from pigs and birds."

Should we be worried about food and packages coming from China?

"No I don't think so, it comes from breathing and coughing but it's not as infectious as other viruses - measles would be the most infectious one because it lingers in the air. This virus is less infectious and has larger droplets, you'd need to have closer contact and these viruses are especially unstable if they're cooked. You'd have to be in close contact with someone infected. The worry for food and packaging is negligible."

Should we be more worried about this type of virus going into the future?

"You should be worried about this because we keep seeing it. This is the third coronavirus in 17 years that has jumped from animals to humans. The first was Sars and the other one was Mers (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome) which comes from camels, ultimately from bats but it is mainly a camel virus. It jumps into people and causes a very severe pneumonia and then spreads from person to person. That's just one little group of viruses and there have been three of them that have killed a lot of people. This one shows it could be a lot worse. These things aren't going to go away and they'll happen with more frequency because of things like environmental change."