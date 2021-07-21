Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Walk in vaccines available for those approaching age of 18

Young people in Northern Ireland who turn 18 on or before October 31, 2021, will be able to access a vaccine at one of the seven regional vaccination centres.

The Department of Health said the cohort can either attend a walk-in facility for the jab, or instead book an appointment when the online system opens on Thursday.

It comes as Covid-19 case numbers in Northern Ireland have soared again with 1,973 new cases recorded on Wednesday - one of the highest figures so far this year.

The death toll has also increased to 2,166 after two additional deaths were recorded by the Department of Health.

Hospital capacity is at 104%. In Northern Ireland hospitals, nine of twelve are over capacity.

There have been 9,088 cases confirmed in the last seven days compared to 4,295 in the previous seven days, although testing has also increased with 84,053 tested compared to 72,520 in the previous seven days.

The Department of Health said the move to allow those approaching the age of 18 to avail of a vaccine comes following the announcement on Monday of new guidance from JCVI that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered to some children and young people aged 12 years and over.

Children and young people aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will receive a letter from their GP on the next steps.

They added arrangements for the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health conditions to receive vaccination are being finalised and will be announced shortly.

In the meantime parents are asked not to bring their children under 16 years of age to vaccination centres until this is announced.

This group currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service

Vaccination centres remain open to walk-ins for the rest of the population and appointments can also be made online.

Locations and times for walk-in mobile vaccination clinics:

Belfast

Whitla Hall, Queen’s University, Belfast

24 and 25 July,10pm to 6pm

Western HSC Trust

The Milestone Centre, Carrickmore

22 July, 4pm to 8pm

Derg Valley Healthy Living, Castlederg

27 July, 4pm to 8pm

Shantallow Community Residents Association, Londonderry

29 July, 4pm to 8pm

The Sports Complex, Dromore

30 July, 4pm to 8pm

South Eastern HSC Trust

Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick

21 July, 11am to 7pm

Ballymote Community Centre, Killough Road, Downpatrick

22 July, 11am to 7pm

West Winds Estate, Shackleton Walk, Newtownards

23 July, 10am to 1pm

Glen Estate Community Centre, Newtownards

23 July, 2pm to 6pm

Laganvalley Leisureplex, Lisburn

24 and 25 July, 11am to 7pm

Portaferry Leisure Centre, 3 Cloughey Road

28 July, 11am to 7pm

Donaghadee Community Centre

29 July, 11am to 7pm

Londonderry Park, Newtownards

31 July, 11am to 7pm

Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards

1 August, 11am to 7pm

Southern HSC Trust

Armagh Marketplace Theatre

21 July, 2pm to 7pm

Markethill Livestock Mart

24 July, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Silverbridge Resource Centre

24 July, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Kilkeel Leisure Centre

25 July, 9.30am to 3.30pm

Quays Shopping Centre, Newry

25 July, 1pm to 6pm

Northern HSC Trust

Burnavon Arts Centre, Cookstown

24 July, 10am to 6pm

St Patrick’s Parish Hall, Portrush

24 July,11pm to 7pm; 25 July 11am to 5pm; 26 July, 9.30am to 4.30pm

Walk-in first dose jabs - no appointment necessary - are now available at all the Trust vaccination centres.

Or you can book an appointment online at a vaccination centre, at a time to suit you.

For online booking page go to: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/

The vaccination centres are located at:

SSE Arena, Belfast

Foyle Arena

Omagh Leisure Centre

Lakeland Forum, Fermanagh

South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon

Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena

Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.