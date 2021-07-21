Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Walk in vaccines available for those approaching age of 18
Young people in Northern Ireland who turn 18 on or before October 31, 2021, will be able to access a vaccine at one of the seven regional vaccination centres.
The Department of Health said the cohort can either attend a walk-in facility for the jab, or instead book an appointment when the online system opens on Thursday.
It comes as Covid-19 case numbers in Northern Ireland have soared again with 1,973 new cases recorded on Wednesday - one of the highest figures so far this year.
The death toll has also increased to 2,166 after two additional deaths were recorded by the Department of Health.
Hospital capacity is at 104%. In Northern Ireland hospitals, nine of twelve are over capacity.
There have been 9,088 cases confirmed in the last seven days compared to 4,295 in the previous seven days, although testing has also increased with 84,053 tested compared to 72,520 in the previous seven days.
The Department of Health said the move to allow those approaching the age of 18 to avail of a vaccine comes following the announcement on Monday of new guidance from JCVI that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be offered to some children and young people aged 12 years and over.
Children and young people aged 12 years and over who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will receive a letter from their GP on the next steps.
They added arrangements for the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15 with specific underlying health conditions to receive vaccination are being finalised and will be announced shortly.
In the meantime parents are asked not to bring their children under 16 years of age to vaccination centres until this is announced.
This group currently includes those with severe neuro-disabilities, Down’s syndrome, underlying conditions resulting in immunosuppression, and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, severe learning disabilities.
Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service
Vaccination centres remain open to walk-ins for the rest of the population and appointments can also be made online.
Locations and times for walk-in mobile vaccination clinics:
Belfast
Whitla Hall, Queen’s University, Belfast
24 and 25 July,10pm to 6pm
Western HSC Trust
The Milestone Centre, Carrickmore
22 July, 4pm to 8pm
Derg Valley Healthy Living, Castlederg
27 July, 4pm to 8pm
Shantallow Community Residents Association, Londonderry
29 July, 4pm to 8pm
The Sports Complex, Dromore
30 July, 4pm to 8pm
South Eastern HSC Trust
Dunleath car park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick
21 July, 11am to 7pm
Ballymote Community Centre, Killough Road, Downpatrick
22 July, 11am to 7pm
West Winds Estate, Shackleton Walk, Newtownards
23 July, 10am to 1pm
Glen Estate Community Centre, Newtownards
23 July, 2pm to 6pm
Laganvalley Leisureplex, Lisburn
24 and 25 July, 11am to 7pm
Portaferry Leisure Centre, 3 Cloughey Road
28 July, 11am to 7pm
Donaghadee Community Centre
29 July, 11am to 7pm
Londonderry Park, Newtownards
31 July, 11am to 7pm
Ards Shopping Centre, Newtownards
1 August, 11am to 7pm
Southern HSC Trust
Armagh Marketplace Theatre
21 July, 2pm to 7pm
Markethill Livestock Mart
24 July, 9.30am to 3.30pm
Silverbridge Resource Centre
24 July, 9.30am to 3.30pm
Kilkeel Leisure Centre
25 July, 9.30am to 3.30pm
Quays Shopping Centre, Newry
25 July, 1pm to 6pm
Northern HSC Trust
Burnavon Arts Centre, Cookstown
24 July, 10am to 6pm
St Patrick’s Parish Hall, Portrush
24 July,11pm to 7pm; 25 July 11am to 5pm; 26 July, 9.30am to 4.30pm
Walk-in first dose jabs - no appointment necessary - are now available at all the Trust vaccination centres.
Or you can book an appointment online at a vaccination centre, at a time to suit you.
For online booking page go to: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/
The vaccination centres are located at:
SSE Arena, Belfast
Foyle Arena
Omagh Leisure Centre
Lakeland Forum, Fermanagh
South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.