Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Warning NI will need Christmas restrictions if virus rises significantly as school sends 500 pupils home after outbreak

Executive confirms reopening of many sectors before ChristmasConfirmation Christmas bubbling will go aheadSchool sends 500 pupils home after outbreakDeath toll rises to 1,032449 new cases reported by Department of HealthScroll down to read Friday's blog

Additional restrictions will be required around Christmas if the spread of coronavirus rises significantly, Northern Ireland health officials have warned.

The chief medical and scientific officers said relaxing curbs on hospitality and close-contact services like hairdressers and beauty salons from next Friday is highly likely to lead to a rise in the reproductive rate of the virus.

The advice was delivered on Thursday and has been seen by the PA news agency.

Ministers want to keep the reproductive (R) rate - which represents the average number of people someone with Covid-19 goes on to infect - at 1 or under to prevent an exponential growth in infections.

The cautionary note from chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young said that to have a chance of containing the R rate, it would be necessary to keep the hospitality sector and close-contact services or non-essential retail shut, if other sectors were to open.

The advisers said the R rate would need to stay below 1.6 - and preferably below 1.4 - to ensure no further restrictions are needed before the end of December, and that if the rate rose as high as 1.8 then "additional restrictions will be required around Christmas".

They said if the main aim was to suppress the epidemic then no relaxations should be permitted after the circuit-breaker ends on December 11, and the current restrictions should be extended.

They acknowledged social interactions were likely to increase in the run-up to the festive season, recommending at a minimum that drink-only pubs be kept closed.

Meanwhile, more than 500 pupils at one of Northern Ireland's biggest schools will not return to school for the rest of term and will be taught at home after a coronavirus outbreak.

It's after 35 positive cases of coronavirus amongst sixth-form pupils at Methodist College in Belfast this week, leading to the rest of their form being sent home.

More than 300 pupils were identified as close contacts and 11 members of staff are also self-isolating, revealed the school's principal Scott Naismith in a letter on Friday.

Department of Health reported a further six people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. It brings the death toll to 1,032 people.

Another 449 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 54,177.

There are 402 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 35 patients in intensive care. Twenty-four patients are ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is sitting at 100% and there are 114 active outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes.

Read more Confusion over Covid closure rules after PSNI order garages and car washes to close

Here's how Friday unfolded: