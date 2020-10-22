Coronavirus Northern Ireland: We cannot keep shutting country down, says Foster as new support for businesses announced

Department of Health death toll rises to 634 after a further five deaths and 1,042 new cases in last 24 hoursNew Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme announcedFinance Minister Conor Murphy becomes fourth Stormont minister forced to self-isolateCall for Stormont to order retail shut down in north westScroll down to read how today's events unfolded

First Minister Arlene Foster has said Northern Ireland cannot continue to shut down in an attempt to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the Executive's Covid-19 briefing on Thursday, the DUP leader said "we cannot keep closing the country down or forcing specific sectors to close in order to beat back this virus".

Mrs Foster said that Northern Ireland needed to find a way to live with the virus until a Covid-19 vaccine became available.

"That strategy, designed to buy time is in reality a failure and will ultimately ensure total despair engulfs all of our people," she said.

"We cannot allow that to happen. Every part of our society must adapt and learn to live with the virus."

The First Minister said plans for preventing future restrictions include increasing the capacity of hospitals and wider health services and expanding testing, track and trace provision.

Sinn Fein Junior Minister Declan Kearney said the Executive's plan was not to keep imposing and lifting restrictions until a vaccine was found.

"That is not the Executive's strategy and we are determined to use this space to develop a strategy to normalise life and maximise public safety in the coming months," he said.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced a number of new measures to help businesses forced to close as a result of new coronavirus restrictions.

The new Covid Restrictions Business Support Scheme will provide financial assistance to businesses not covered by the support announced by the Department of Finance last week.

It applies to businesses who do not work from a rateable premises, including driving instructors. Businesses involved in the supply chain of a business forced to close can also avail of the funding.

Those eligible will be able to access a grant of up to £600.

Mrs Dodds also indicated that work was ongoing on providing extra support for the tourism and hospitality industry and those who are newly self-employed.

Plans were also announced to extend free school meal support to eligible families for the additional week of school closure introduced as part of Northern Ireland's current circuit-break, while the Executive has also agreed to take forward a programme to tackle "food poverty and holiday hunger" in the longer term.

A further five deaths and 1,042 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health on Thursday.

There are 291 patients in hospital with the virus, with 33 in intensive care units. The department's death toll now stands at 634.

Of the five deaths recorded on Thursday, one took place outside the current reporting period.

The data shows one woman died on Thursday in Derry City and Strabane council area. She was aged 80 or over.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Conor Murphy is self-isolating after a close family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Murphy said he has no symptoms and will be working from home over the 14-day period.

