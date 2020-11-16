Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'We need to get a grip of this virus', says O'Neill after 14 deaths and 331 new cases reported

Belfast Trust kidney transplant programme paused Health Minister says DoH can't plan for people ignoring strategy, after DUP criticism No shortage of flu vaccine in Northern Ireland, confirms Robin Swann US-led Moderna Covid jab ‘is 94.5% effective’ DoH death toll rises to 869 in Northern Ireland Scroll down for read Monday's coverage

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has told the Assembly that the Executive needs to "get a grip" of the pandemic following a row with the DUP over restrictions.

Mrs O'Neill, giving a statement to the Assembly, said the last week had been "unedifying" for all parties around the Executive table, after the DUP used a cross community voting mechanism to block a proposal by Health Minister Robin Swann to extend the current restrictions by two weeks. In the end ministers agreed to extend the restrictions by one week.

"We need to get a grip in this pandemic," she told MLAs. "We need to get a grip that we find ourselves in a worse position comparatively to many other areas, many of our neighbours. We need to get the virus under control and we need to find a way to work collectively."

The Sinn Fein MLA said that there is a "glimmer of hope" with the news that vaccines have been found to be effective but hit out at the DUP for blocking "the will of the Executive."

"The majority of ministers voted to extend the restrictions for two weeks," she said.

"That should have been the case, that should have been the outworking of the Executive. I find it as a matter of profound concern and regret that the colleagues opposite decided to use a mechanism that was there to protect minority rights. That shouldn't have been the case, it should have been the will of the Executive."

Mrs O'Neill added that last week was a "bad week all round and I do not want to see that repeated."

The deputy First Minister also announced the Executive has agreed a number of further coronavirus proposals, including the roll out of a vaccination programme as soon as possible, the introduction of rapid and mass testing and additional financial support for businesses impacted by coronavirus restrictions.

A focus working group will also be launched to mitigate the risk for reopening hospitality businesses in NI.

It comes as a further 14 deaths and 331 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll here to 869. Ten of the deaths reported on Monday happened since Sunday morning, while the four other deaths were reported but did not take place in that time period.

In the past seven days, 3,831 cases have been reported here. There are currently 427 patients in hospitals with Covid-19 and 45 patients in ICU. The occupancy rate sits at 96%, with 21 intensive care beds available.

