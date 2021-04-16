Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Weekly figures record a further 14 deaths

The official figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) are for the week ending on April 9.

It brings the total recorded by Nisra to 2,936.

The latest figures on Covid-related deaths by the Department of Health on Thursday showed the total number of deaths had increased to 2,132 after a further two deaths and 159 new positive cases.

The difference in the two sets of figures is due to the department mainly focusing on hospital deaths and people testing positive for the virus, while NISRA provides a wider figure.

A further breakdown of the Nisra figures show that of the 2,936 deaths to date, 1,934 (65.9%) took place in hospital, 772 (26.3%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 216 (7.4%) at residential addresses or other locations.

In addition, those aged 75 and over accounted for 76.2% of the 2,936 Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland between March 19, 2020, and April 9, 2021.