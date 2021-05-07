Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Weekly number of deaths increases by one

Weekly coronavirus figures released on Friday reveal a further eight deaths involving Covid-19 registered in Northern Ireland.

The official figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency [Nisra] are for the week ending on April 30.

The eight deaths recorded this week represents a small increase from the previous figures up to 23 April – when seven deaths were recorded on the death certificate.

According to the figures from Nisra, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths that have occurred in Northern Ireland has now reached 2,957.

The latest figures on Covid-related deaths by the Department of Health on Thursday showed the total number of deaths stood at 2,146, after no further deaths and 102 new positive cases were recorded.

The difference in the two sets of figures is due to the department mainly focusing on hospital deaths and people testing positive for the virus.

Nisra provides a wider figure based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

According to Nisra, almost two-thirds of Covid-19 related deaths have happened in hospital [1,956], including the deaths of 236 care home residents.

The figures from Nisra also show that of the 1,008 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between 18th March 2020 and 16th April 2021 - 76.6% [772] occurred in a care home, with the remaining 236 occurring in hospital.

Deaths of care home residents account for 34.1% of all Covid-19 related deaths according to the figures.

The figures also show the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 30 April 2021 [week 17] was 291, 14 fewer than in week 16 and 51 fewer than the five-year average [2016-2020] of 342.

People aged 75 and over in Northern Ireland accounted for 76.1% of the 2,957 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 30 April 2021.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council and the Mid-Ulster local government districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths [12.1% and 8.4% respectively] compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland [10.3% and 6.5% respectively].

Meanwhile, Dr Stephen Bergin from the Public Health Agency has warned the public they need to follow public health guidance or there could be another lockdown.

“We have to learn to live with this new covid virus for the years ahead. The messages stay the same, both in terms of good hand hygiene, wearing a mask when you indoors, social distancing,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“If we don’t do that, look where we came from in November and December, there was nearly six months of government lockdown. Does anybody want to go back to that?

“Even with the vaccine we still have to probably undertake those same social distancing measures. We need to maintain good social distancing over the winter ahead particularly.”