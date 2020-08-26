Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Wet pubs to remain closed after virus spike

Reopening of wet pubs, theatres and private members' clubs postponed in Northern Ireland72 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the last 24 hoursCairnshill Primary School in Belfast shut after positive testScroll down to see how Wednesday unfolded

Education Minister Peter Weir is recommending that school children should wear face coverings in corridors

Drink-only pubs, theatres and private members' clubs in Northern Ireland will not be permitted to reopen on Tuesday as planned.

The Executive Office said the previous indicative dates have been postponed due to the spread of the virus.

"With the increased transmission rate of the virus in the community and the R number at around 1.3, the Executive agreed that no further restrictions will be lifted at this time," an Executive Office spokesman said.

"The indicative date of September 1 for the opening of wet pubs, private members' clubs and audiences returning to theatres has not been ratified by the Executive.

"Officials have engaged with the different stakeholder bodies and no new indicative dates have been set."

It comes after there were no further deaths and 72 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases is now 6,895.

The death toll remains at 559.

So far 277,575 people have been tested for the virus.

There are currently 17 Covid-19 patients in hospital, one of these patients is in intensive care.

There are 12 active outbreaks of coronavirus in care homes.

Earlier today, Education Minister Peter Weir has said there "will be bumps along the road" after a primary school in Belfast recorded a positive Covid-19 test.

Cairnshill Primary School in Belfast has shut part of its building and some pupils and staff will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I've indicated from the start, in relation to this, there will be bumps along the road, there will at time need to be interventions," Weir told Good Morning Ulster.

"There will be times when the PHA says an individual student needs to isolate, or a group of students, or indeed a school will need to.

"Nobody has tried to hide that or pretend otherwise, but the important thing is that we're getting our young people back into education."

Here's how Wednesday unfolded: