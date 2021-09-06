Coronavirus Northern Ireland: What Covid-19 rules remain?

Rules around Covid-19 restrictions have changed rapidly in recent months after a long period of lockdown.

And in the latest raft of changes, even more regulations have been scrapped after Executive discussion. Further changes could be in the air in coming days and weeks after First Minister Paul Givan said he wanted to see even more relaxations.

What was agreed on Monday?

The number of people allowed indoors at domestic settings is set to rise from 10 to 15. Ministers have also agreed to remove table service rules at pubs and restaurants both indoors and outdoors.

Dancing will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, and people will be allowed to play pool, darts and use gaming machines.

The requirement to purchase tickets in advance for live performances will be removed, as will the need for audience members to have allocated seats.

The decisions will take affect from 5pm on Friday.

What measures do we still have to comply with?

Indoor premises such as restaurants, shops and indoor attractions are still required to comply with at least 1m of social distancing despite the rule being scrapped for outdoor settings.

The rule has also been removed for the rest of the UK but guidance remains that people should socially distance where possible. In places like hospitals and schools, the rules are different.

Who wants the rules to change?

Some hospitality businesses have appealed to the Executive to scrap requirements for social distancing and said it’s making it difficult for the sector to recover economically.

In the past, First Minister Paul Givan said he wanted the Executive to put in place a date to end social distancing at an August meeting. That decision wasn’t agreed upon but Mr Givan said he hopes it will be re-examined this week.

Do we still have to wear face masks?

Rules are still in place for people to wear face masks on public transport and shops along with other settings, unless they are exempt.

Masks are no longer mandatory in England but Scotland and Wales have maintained the rules on wearing them despite easing other measures in recent days.

What are the rules on self-isolation?

The rules on self-isolation have changed in recent weeks, with close contacts of those who test positive no longer automatically required to self-isolate.

That’s as long as two weeks have passed since they received their second dose of the vaccine.

Close contacts are still advised to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test on days two and eight and if they test positive, they half to self-isolate.

Can nightclubs reopen?

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland remain closed even though they have reopened in Great Britain.

No date has been given for their reopening, Meanwhile, dancing is allowed at weddings and civil partnership receptions.