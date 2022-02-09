Coronavirus Northern Ireland: What restrictions could be lifted tomorrow?

The Executive was expected to meet tomorrow to review Northern Ireland's remaining Covid restrictions, but due to Paul Givan's resignation as First Minister last week, this cannot take place.

Instead, Health Minister Robin Swann has sought legal advice on lifting the curbs - which he wants replaced with guidance - in the absence of an Executive. This means the end of the health crisis as we know it could be in sight.

Mr Swann said Thursday is the "legal review point" and he hopes to have an update on the state of play. Speaking on Monday, the Health Minister said he is not prepared to allow a "failure of politics" to get in the way of lifting the now unnecessary restrictions.

"I can confirm it was my intention to go to the Executive this week to advocate a significant removal of Covid restrictions," he said.

"I am now seeking legal guidance on how I can replace the bulk of the remaining restrictions, if not all of them, with clear guidance and advice. When we had an Executive, ministers always said we wouldn't retain restrictions for a day longer than necessary, so that same logic should still apply.

"While we must move forward carefully, we can't stay locked in emergency restrictions forever. We need to start getting back to normal."

Here's a guide on what restrictions could be lifted tomorrow.

Face coverings

Face coverings have been the norm throughout the pandemic. They’ve been mandatory when using public transport, taxis, private buses, and in train and bus stations. You must also wear a face covering when you go to any retail premises, unless exempt, and businesses also have to take reasonable measures to ensure compliance with face coverings. These rules could be scrapped and instead fall under guidance, rather than being mandatory.

Working from home

More people are returning to the office, but the official advice is still to work from home where possible. Employers should also facilitate their employees working from home, where it is practicable. Before bringing workers back to the office, businesses have to complete a mandatory risk assessment, while lateral flow testing is also strongly recommended for employees. These restrictions are likely to be lifted, however many businesses may opt to introduce hybrid working.

Vaccine passports

Last month, rules on mandatory vaccine certification - or proof of a negative Covid test - were lifted for pubs and other hospitality businesses, but they are still in place for nightclubs and indoor seated events with more than 500 people in attendance. Tomorrow could see so-called 'vaccine passports' scrapped altogether.

Self-isolation

As things stand, the minimum period you should isolate for if you test positive for Covid is a full five days, subject to negative lateral flow tests on days five and six. In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has mooted lifting this legal requirement this month, due to "encouraging" Covid data trends. Northern Ireland could also see this rule lifted, or relaxed to a degree.

Risk assessments/test and trace

The recording of visitor information is still legally required in certain settings for track and trace purposes, such as in hospitality and entertainment venues, as well as in tourist accommodation. Risks assessments also have to be carried out for outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people. Changes could see these requirements binned, putting the specified venues on the same page as other businesses.