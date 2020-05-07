Coronavirus: Now even pups can be proud of our health workers as Bangor company creates 'Thanks to the NHS' T-shirts for pets to wear

A Northern Ireland company that makes high fashion clothes and accessories for dogs has launched a new NHS-themed range to raise funds for the health service.

UrbanPup, which was set up in 2007, is offering T-shirts, sweatshirts and T-shirt harnesses all with a specially designed logo thanking the NHS.

The profits from the new range will be donated to NHS Charities Together.

Denis Kelly, managing director of the Bangor-based company, said he wanted to go further than the weekly Clap for Carers and do something practical to raise funds for the frontline workers in the NHS.

"Although we just started producing our Thanks To The NHS line, the response has been good," he said.

"With so many people now at home and combining their once a day exercise with walking their dog, we thought this would be a fun way to get the message out there about how proud and grateful we all our of our NHS and the people who staff it.

"Our clothes and the dogs that wear them have always brought a smile to people's faces, so we are hoping our NHS range will do the same as well as give a little support to our NHS."

Mr Kelly believes demand for the NHS merchandise is due to deepening respect for those who risking their own lives to care for Covid-19 patients.

He added: "Our hope here, at UrbanPup, is that this is the beginning of a new-found respect for the NHS and those who work for it.

"They have always been heroes to those who have used their services and have seen up close how dedicated and caring they are.

"If one good thing has come out of all of this it is that the entire country can now see and appreciate how dedicated and how necessary they are.

"We hope that when this pandemic is over they will not be forgotten or under-funded and that more will be done to help them provide care for the communities that they work tirelessly for."