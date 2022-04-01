Coronavirus: One in 15 in NI test positive for Covid as UK infections hit record high, experts estimate

Covid-19 infections in the UK have hit a record high, with one in 15 people in Northern Ireland likely to have tested positive for the virus last week.

Infection levels are continuing to increase in England and Wales, though the trend is “uncertain” here and also in Scotland.

Some 4.9 million people in private households in the UK are estimated to have had the virus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In England, around one in 13 people were likely to test positive for Covid-19 last week, or 4.1 million people - up from one in 16, or 3.5 million people, in the week to March 19.

In Wales, the estimate is up from 192,900 people, or one in 16, to 212,000 people, or one in 14.

Both England and Wales are now recording record infection levels.

In Northern Ireland, the ONS said: “The trend in the percentage of people testing positive was uncertain in the week up to March 26.”

It estimated that 123,000 people (its estimate ranges from 105,900 to 141,000), or 6.7% of the population in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 equating to around 1 in 15 people. This includes all variants.

Kara Steel, Senior Statistician for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Infection levels remain high, with the highest levels recorded in our survey seen in England and Wales and notable increases among older age groups.

“The rapid rise continues to be fuelled by the growth of the Omicron BA.2 variant across the UK.

“We continue to closely monitor the data and remain thankful to all of our participants for their contribution.”