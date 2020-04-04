Coronavirus: Only division is between the living and dead, says Health Minister Robin Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will not allow "party politics" to distract him from the task of tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Swann was speaking at a Stormont press briefing just a day after his performance came under fire from deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who accused Mr Swann and his officials of being "too slow to act" over the virus emergency.

"I'm not going to get into party politics or condemnation. As Health Minister in Northern Ireland, I cannot afford to be distracted - and I won't be distracted."

"My skin is thick enough to take whatever abuse anybody wants to throw at me," the Minister said.

"I will not be distracted from the work that we are doing, and I'll not be allowing my Department to be distracted from what it's doing."

He added: "At the end of this pandemic there is potentially only one thing that divides us.

"That is those who are still alive and those who are dead."

During the briefing, the Health Minister said a further 12 people in Northern Ireland had died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of lives lost in the Province to 48.

"We are facing a public health crisis like no other. Now is not the time for us to lose our nerve. It is not the time for us to lose faith," he said.

Mr Swann also announced that the University of Ulster and Queen's University would be part of a consortium to scale up diagnostic testing in Northern Ireland, adding that local firm Randox - which makes Covid-19 tests - would provide test kits for the first UK NHS staff testing site in NI, which goes live this weekend at the SSE arena in Belfast.

The Minister also highlighted the work of his department in the battle against Covid-19, noting the transformation of Belfast City Hospital's tower block into a 230 bed Nightingale hospital and the fact that 2,067 hospital beds had been freed up for the surge of Covid-19 patients expected next week.

Executive Ministers were at pains to present a united front at the daily press briefing, following a period when strains inside the devolved government were beginning to show.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "Whilst it may be tempting for some people to concentrate on apparent inconsistencies of approach between jurisdictions, or indeed Executive Ministers, we need to focus on the things that really matter. We need to focus on getting our hospitals tooled up for the very difficult days ahead, and on ensuring our nurses, doctors and key workers have the kit they need."

"We may not always agree in our approach but I don't for one minute doubt the sincerity of Michelle, or Conor or Robin, or Nichola, or Naomi or indeed any minister in their desire to save lives, and neither should you," she said, referring to other Ministers in the Stormont Executive

Mrs Foster said it is essential that the message on social distancing is "not drowned out".

"We cannot relax our guard, people need to stay home as much as possible, when in public observe the two-metre social distancing rule and that is the contribution everyone can make to reducing the strain that will be put on our healthcare system."

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, the deputy First Minister, said the Executive's priority was to save lives.

"We take our collective leadership, collective role very seriously, we're a five-party coalition, we're going to have difference of opinion, difference of emphasis at different times.

"But it's our job also as leaders to make our views known, to express those views and try to find resolutions and solutions, Ms O'Neill said.

"But the public should be very assured, there is one priority for the Executive and that is to save lives, and we're going to continue to work together across all Government departments, to do absolutely everything, to leave no stone unturned to do what needs to be done to get us through what is an unprecedented crisis."

"Everything we do has to be, and is always about, saving lives, everything comes back to that," the deputy First Minster said.

