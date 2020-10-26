Coronavirus outbreak closes medical ward at Ulster Hospital with two patients and seven members of staff testing positive

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been detected among staff and patients in a medical ward at the Ulster Hospital, the South Eastern Trust has confirmed.

Two patients and seven members of staff in Ward 16 have tested positive for Covid 19. Nine other patients are self isolating and the ward has been closed to further admissions and to visitors.

In a statement the trust said: "The staff members who have tested positive are all following public health guidance, and are self-isolating at home. Additional infection prevention and control measures are in place to contain any further spread.

"We would like to re-assure all patients and members of the public attending the Ulster Hospital that it is safe to do so. Relatives of patients in Ward 16 should contact the ward directly if they have any queries'

“The team are working together to minimise the impact on those affected and the services provided,” it said.

On Sunday, the Department of Health said hospitals across Northern Ireland were operating at a 93% occupancy rate, including 317 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients – 37 of whom are in ICU.

Last month the Southern Health and Social Care Trust suspended visiting on all its sites and facilities, except for end of life visits and birthing partners.