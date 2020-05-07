Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown bringing out the best in people, Amnesty's survey reveals

One in five people here have spoken to a neighbour for the first time during the pandemic lockdown, a new survey by Amnesty International has revealed.

The results of the poll, published today, also reveals that two thirds of people across Northern Ireland have taken part in the Clap for Carers which takes place every Thursday evening.

The organisation said the survey shows "impressive levels of solidarity, humanity and kindness" here as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

A new Amnesty poll of UK adults conducted by Opinium has revealed huge levels of compassion and care from people in Northern Ireland during the pandemic. In Northern Ireland almost one in five (19%) people have reconnected with someone they previously lost touch with, while one in 10 (10%) have helped a stranger in a matter related to the crisis.

Meanwhile, across the UK more than 30 million people - or 59% - have clapped for key workers for the past seven weeks and over six million have volunteered to help others during lockdown.

Giving his response to the survey, Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International's Northern Ireland programme director, said the results showed that "this is us at our very best".

"In the midst of difficult times, people here are responding with huge compassion and solidarity towards their neighbours and to those on the frontline," he said.

"Solidarity and humanity are at the heart of what we do at Amnesty, so this public response has come as no surprise.

"This community spirit must be matched by action from government at Stormont and Westminster. Ultimately, it is government which is responsible for keeping people safe."