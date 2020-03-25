Coronavirus: Paramedic in mad dash to the altar to beat lockdown

It was a wedding day they won’t forget in a hurry - and it happened in double quick fashion for one Co Londonderry couple.

Sean and Rosemarie Lynn, from Magherafelt, woke up on Wednesday morning as husband and wife, just when it looked like their wedding plans would have to be put on hold.

They had been due to be married on April 28, with all weddings being cancelled, it looked like their plans for a big day were in ruins.

The couple tried to bring their marriage forward to this Saturday, but again looked to be thwarted as Rosemarie received the phone call from the registrar to apologise, but following the Prime Minister’s lockdown, all weddings had been cancelled.

Unaware of the predicament, Sean had gone on to his work with the ambulance service, starting his shift at 7.30am in Magherafelt,

A phone call that afternoon from a distraught Rosemarie delivered the news that wedding plans had been cancelled.

There was one final chance, and a quick telephone call to their local priest changed the course of the day - and their lives. As the papers for their wedding were already in order, they got the best news possible. Their wedding could go ahead, but only if they got married that evening.

Sean, in the middle of his shift, contacted ambulance control and spoke to duty manager Alan McAuley, who’s romantic side got the better of him and immediately agreed to Sean finishing his short early. Sean dashed off, scrubbed up as best he could and the couple were married on Tuesday night.

“Somewhere in Mid-Ulster today are two very relieved and happy people who have all the good wishes of their friends and colleagues in NIAS to carry with them over the next days and weeks,” the NI Ambulance Service said.

Sean and Rosemarie Lynn.

“From everyone in NIAS - we wish you both a long, happy and loving life together.”