Coronavirus: Passenger claiming to have Covid-19 spits at Belfast bus driver

A Belfast bus driver was spat at by a passenger who claimed to have the coronavirus on Saturday night.

The driver, who is called Michael, told Radio Ulster's Nolan Show that the passenger coughed in his direction before spitting at him during his last journey on March 28..

He said: "I was on the last bus out of the city centre and a passenger got on. There was only one passenger on the bus, as he was getting off he spat and coughed in my direction shouting "virus, I have the virus and now you have the virus, you better wear a mask".

"We have a glass screen but there is air vents in it and some of his salvia and spit came through. It went onto my arm. We wear short-sleeved shirts, so it came on to my arm."

Michael said that when he reported the incident to police, officers told him there had been a number of similar incidents over the last few days.

"He hit the button to stop, he came up to the glass. When you breath on glass there is condensation and spit. That's what was running down the glass. There were three or four coughs and then he spat. That is when he shouted about the virus," he added

Michael said that he had been worried about attending work because he has had kidney problems over the last few days but as an essential worker felt obliged to go to work. He was told by the PSNI that the incident is being classed as a serious assault.

Michael said the police are getting CCTV images from Translink in order to identify the suspect.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a bus driver was subject to anti-social abuse from a passenger on Saturday night, 28th March on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

“The PSNI were called.

“We condemn this incident and all anti-social behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“These are very challenging times; our staff are working extremely hard to ensure we continue to deliver vital public transport services for key workers and those needing access to key services such as healthcare and food supplies.

“While this would not be acceptable behaviour at any time, the current Covid-19 outbreak means that there is a greater need than ever before to prevent this type of behaviour, which could pose a major health risk”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report of an assault in the St. John’s Avenue area of east Belfast on Saturday March 28.

"It was reported that a male spat at a member of staff on board a Translink bus at approximately 11pm. This was a disgusting and despicable incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1593 28/03/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.