Coronavirus: Petrol pump scare prompts hygiene advice

Health officials have urged everyone to follow good hand hygiene techniques amid claims that petrol pumps are being blamed for transmission of coronavirus.

A message, reportedly from the health service, has been circulating a warning that the virus "seems to be spreading quickly via petrol pumps" so people have been asked "to wear gloves or use a paper towel when filling up" their vehicles.

They should then dispose of the gloves or paper towels immediately.

A spokeswoman from the Public Health Agency (PHA) on Friday night said the organisation is asking the public to ensure they take all precautions available in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

She said: "The PHA would urge everyone to make themselves familiar with the advice on the PHA website at www.pha.site/coronavirus which includes guidance on reducing spread.

"We would encourage everyone to practise good hand hygiene techniques, regularly washing hands thoroughly throughout the day for at least 20 seconds each time, or use hand sanitiser if soap and water is not available to you.

"This should be done at home and after touching surfaces in public areas. This will help protect you and the people around you.

"Cover your mouth and nose with a disposable tissue when you cough or sneeze.

"If you do not have one to hand, then sneeze into the crook of your elbow, not into your hand.

"Dispose of tissues into a disposable rubbish bag and immediately wash your hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitiser if you aren't near a sink - catch it, bin it, kill it."

She also said that health officials expect those who have been advised to self-isolate to do so in a bid to reduce the number of people contracting the virus and cutting the number of people who need hospital treatment.