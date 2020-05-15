Coronavirus: Plea for fabric by Co Down volunteers making child-friendly scrubs

Volunteers in Co Down are calling for donations of fabric to create child-friendly scrubs for hospital workers.

Around 15 of the scrubs have already been delivered after a personal request was made by a nurse at the children's clinic at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

The hope is that the colourful patterns being worn by staff will help to make the hospital environment a more welcome environment for young children.

Melanie Wright, joint secretary of the Unison Down Education branch, has been using her own tailoring skills to help make the garments from the donations.

"My colleague is cutting up all the material and I'm sewing them together, which really has been great fun. So we've already managed to deliver the first batch to the nurses at the children's clinic," she explained.

"It really does make everything less intimidating for the children when they see things like teddy bears and Disney characters on the scrubs.

"But to keep things going, we are still looking for the right types of high-quality material. It would be curtains and duvet covers that have things like recognisable children's patterns on them."

Nurses Natasha Walsh and Alice Miller in Dundonald were among those showing off their new outfits on Thursday during their shifts on International Nurses Day.

For further information on how to donate materials, visit the Unison Down Education Facebook page.