Coronavirus: Plea to stay alert as announcement of one-metre in NI rule widely welcomed

Northern Ireland will be moving to a one-metre social distancing guideline from Monday as the pace of exit from lockdown picks up. (Adam Smyth/Greene King/PA)

Northern Ireland will be moving to a one-metre social distancing guideline from Monday as the pace of exit from lockdown picks up.

The reduction from the previous two-metre guideline has been widely welcomed, with a series of indicative dates for the reopening of churches, hotels and leisure facilities also announced by the First and Deputy First Ministers yesterday.

Arlene Foster told the daily briefing at Stormont that while "everybody's objective should be to stay two metres apart from those from other households wherever possible", it would be an important move, particularly to support the hospitality sector.

"A minimum one-metre distance between individuals can be considered acceptable in circumstances where appropriate mitigations are in place to manage that risk," she said.

The First Minister also announced the Executive has agreed indicative dates for the further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, including the reopening of churches, gyms, leisure centres, seated venues, libraries and the resumption of competitive sport.

The further easements come after the Department of Health confirmed that no further coronavirus deaths have been recorded here in the past 24 hours, with one further case of the virus identified.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said that the level of community transmission, the R-rate, is between 0.6 and 0.9, which is "as low as it will reach in the absence of a vaccine".

"We will say more about weddings and funerals from Monday," she added.

But in announcing the indicative dates, there was a warning that people need to remain alert and sensible.

The chair of the BMA's Northern Ireland Council Dr Tom Black said the move to a one-metre guideline would expose people to a greater risk and that the effect would have to be measured carefully over the next few weeks.

"This will be welcomed by many sections of the population here, but it has to be reiterated that this virus is very much still circulating in the community and will be for some time," he said.

"Relaxing the physical distance rule will expose people to greater risks of getting Covid-19. However, given the prevalence of the virus is lower in Northern Ireland than in other parts of the UK, this change is acceptable only if accompanied by a clear and strong recommendation from our Government that people should wear appropriate face coverings in all indoor spaces outside of their own homes and in any circumstances outside of the home where there is potential contact at less than two metres.

"We also want to see how the Government will measure the impact of this latest relaxation and show there are clear and robust measures to ensure changes do not result in more people becoming infected, or contribute to a second spike which could overwhelm the health service should that occur this winter."

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it will come as a significant boost for business.

"People will know that I have been advocating a relaxation in the two-metre rule so that local businesses, particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sectors, can have a realistic prospect of returning to something close to normality.

"Shops, bars and restaurants will be able to accommodate more customers. In many cases this could make the difference between a business surviving or not.

"It must be remembered that everyone, whether they be business owners, staff or customers, still has a responsibility to follow the rules and maintain distancing for the good of everyone.

"The First Minister, Deputy First Minister and I will meet representatives of the hospitality sector to reinforce our expectations on that front."

The news that places of worship will be able to open from June 29 will be met with relief, according to Rev Trevor Gribben, general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

"With confirmation of that date, we can now look forward to being able to meet again with our brothers and sisters in Christ while ensuring that the required health and safety principles are met," he said.

"Each of our congregations must think carefully and responsibly about the practical preparations necessary to facilitate this long-awaited return. As a denomination, we have set out a robust set of guidelines to support our congregations.

Any decision when to resume services will be a local decision taken by the minister and elders together."