Coronavirus: Poll reveals 65% of NI people content to stay at home... but also exposes how alcohol intake has escalated

Sixty-five per cent of people in Northern Ireland are content to stick to the stay at home lockdown rules for "as long as it takes", according to a survey.

The results of the survey - conducted by the Fight Back Safety Twitter campaign - come as Health Minister Robin Swann warns people to maintain social distancing throughout the Bank Holiday this weekend.

The poll, which had more than 1,600 respondents when it was held in the sixth week of the lockdown, also revealed that a further 25% of people said that they could "hold out" for another month. Meanwhile, 10% said they couldn't "take it any more" in relation to the lockdown continuing.

When asked if they would feel safe visiting a restaurant which was serving fewer guests in adherence to social-distancing measures, only just under 40% (38.9) felt confident, while 28% said they would "not feel safe".

A third said they would adopt a "wait and see" approach.

The survey also revealed that family finances are a source for concern for people here, with 59% saying they can maintain a loss of earnings "for now, but not indefinitely", while a fifth admitted they are worried about money. However, 21% say they will be fine as long as furloughing and other government support continues.

Alcohol consumption has also increased, with 47% saying their alcohol intake was up - compared to 23% of people who said their drinking habits were unchanged by the lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Fightback NI campaign said yesterday the survey results showed that people in Northern Ireland are "selfless" and will undertake the actions required to "save lives".

"The survey shows that local people are prepared to stay the course and put up with the lockdown restrictions as long as is deemed necessary. People (here) are selfless," they said.