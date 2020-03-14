Coronavirus: Private hospital company offers to help NHS as pressures mount

A Northern Ireland private health care company has said it has offered its facilities to health departments on both sides of the border to help treat patients with coronavirus.

Kingsbridge Private Hospitals has sites in Belfast and in Sligo.

Chief executive Mark Regan said the business had previously worked with the NHS to alleviate waiting list pressure and would do the same to ease pressure during the coronavirus crisis.

He said the company had approached the departments of health north and south.

"In recent days KHG has made an approach to the respective departments on both sides of the border to offer our Kingsbridge Private Hospitals in Belfast and Sligo, for urgent inpatient and outpatient care, should the need arise in a response to the two governments dealing with Covid-19.

"Our Belfast site has three theatres, 28 beds, CT and MRI scanners and a host of other outpatient facilities in 25 rooms across the greater Belfast area."

Meanwhile, hospital operator Spire Healthcare, based in Kent, said it has met representatives of the NHS and offered its support to efforts against coronavirus.