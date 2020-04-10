Coronavirus: Prominent Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy clapped out of ICU

Niall Murphy had been in a critical condition with the virus.

Niall Murphy has often represented victims of the Troubles (PA)

A well-known solicitor who had been in critical condition with coronavirus has been clapped by healthcare workers as he left intensive care.

Niall Murphy, 43, gave the thumbs up in video footage of him being wheeled from ICU.

The married father-of-three from Belfast has been involved in many high-profile criminal trials and civil court cases, often representing victims of the Troubles.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Murphy is also a keen gaelic games enthusiast.

Antrim GAA tweeted on Friday night:

“Great to see Niall Murphy is out of ICU. All the prayers are working.”

Sinn Fein Assembly member Gerry Kelly tweeted the video.

“Go Niall go!” he posted.