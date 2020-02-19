Coronavirus: Public Health Agency says no cases in Northern Ireland after 35 tests

No cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland, the Public Health Agency has confirmed.

A total of 35 tests for the virus, now named Covid-19, have been carried out and all results have come back negative.

It comes after it emerged Northern Ireland's tourism industry has been impacted by the virus, with as many as 3,000 hotel rooms cancelled by Chinese tourists between January and May.

A visit to China by Mid and East Antrim Borough council has also been cancelled due to the outbreak, which has so far killed more than 2,000 people and infected more than 72,000.

Several parts of China, where the virus originated, have been placed into quarantine and flights in and out of the country have been restricted.

Earlier this week it emerged that that two passengers from the Republic who were on board a cruise ship docked in Japan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said the two people are currently being treated in hospital in Japan. Four other Irish citizens were on board the ship.

“These citizens share dual citizenship with another EU member state and are not normally resident in Ireland," Mr Coveney said.

“Our embassy in Tokyo is in ongoing contact with them regarding their consular needs. We are also in close contact with those who remain in quarantine on the ship.

“We are working with our EU partners and other like-minded countries regarding options for their return."