Coronavirus: Public Health Agency's warning on discarded masks

Belfast is fast becoming a city paved with discarded facemasks, as our images taken this week show.

People are now obliged to wear face coverings when they enter shops and certain other enclosed spaces in Northern Ireland, as well as on public transport.

While most are willing to oblige, it seems there is nowhere they won't dump them. Discarded masks were spotted along the Lagan towpath and close to Lanyon Station.

Discarded face masks on the streets of Belfast

People dropping their used facemasks wherever they please is completely at odds with why they actually wore them in the first place. And the Public Health Agency has warned that even a single discarded face covering carries the risk of spreading Covid-19 that the masks are supposed to prevent.

"The PHA would strongly encourage everyone to dispose of face masks properly and safely after use," the Agency said.

"If you are finished with a disposable mask after leaving a shop or shopping centre, please put the mask in a nearby bin.

"If there is no bin available, put it in a separate plastic bag until you are able to dispose of it properly."

The PHA reminded the public that even if no symptoms of Covid-19 are present, there is always the possibility that someone could be carrying the virus and unwittingly transmit it in the community through a discarded mask.

"You could be carrying Covid-19 and not even realise it, and discarding a mask without consideration means it could be picked up by a child playing, for example, which poses a host of dangers, or it could come into contact with another person accidentally and they too could then contract the virus. It is also bad for our environment," it said.