Coronavirus Q&A: Everything you need to know ahead of restrictions lifting on Monday

With the Executive agreeing to relax a host of coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, Northern Ireland is one step closer to normality.

From Monday, pubs and restaurants are reopening indoors, people can visit each other again and spectators are set to return to sports.

Foreign holidays to a small number of destinations are also back on the cards, just in time for summer.

Read more Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Indoor hospitality and foreign travel to resume as Executive agrees to lift restrictions

Here's everything you need to know:

Are bars fully reopening?

From Monday all licensed and unlicensed premises, including bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes, will be allowed to reopen indoors.

Tables both indoors and outdoors will be limited to six people, with no limit on the number of households they come from. Children under the age of 12 will not be counted.

Up to ten people will be permitted at a table if they all come from the one household.

Only table service will be allowed and establishments will have to record and keep contact details from every customer.

Social distancing will be required at a minimum of 1m and customers must stay at their table with no pool tables, gaming machines etc. allowed. Face coverings must also be worn at all times when not seated.

While there will be no requirement in place to buy a meal, there will also be no dancing or live music permitted. Music playing will have to be played at an ambient level to allow conversation.

Each venue will be subject to a risk assessment as is currently the case for outdoors.

Gala dinners and functions and conference facilities for the tourism sector will also be allowed to resume subject to risk assessments and the requirements for the rest of the hospitality sector.

Can I meet up with friends and family in my home?

Under the new rules up to six people from two households will be allowed to meet indoors, with this number increasing to ten if a single household has more than six people. These numbers do not include children under the age of 12.

Overnight stays will also be permitted in line with the new rules.

Are concerts returning?

Outdoor events like sports and concerts will be allowed to welcome up to 500 people, risk assessment dependent, for gatherings over 30 people.

The Executive is advising the use of lateral flow tests for large scale events.

For indoor gatherings each venue will be subject to a risk assessment for gatherings over 15 people, with community events allowed to resume.

Can I go on holiday?

The Executive has announced a green list of 12 countries that people will be allowed to travel to, without the need to quarantine when they return.

These are: Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira, Australia, Iceland, New Zealand, Faroe Island, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Gibraltar, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Brunei, Falkland Islands, Israel and Jerusalem and Singapore.

Under the new rules travellers will be required to take a Covid-19 PCR test on day two after they arrive at their destination and this will have to be booked prior to their trip.

Those visiting Portugal, Israel and Jerusalem, and Singapore will also be asked to take an additional free PCR test on Day 8.

Are staycations allowed?

From Monday the Executive's 'stay local' message will no longer apply and the remainder of the local travel and tourism sector will be allowed to reopen.

Establishments will have to take and keep details from all customers and the booking of rooms and accommodation must be in line with the current rules around indoor meetings and household bubbles.

Shared facilities and meetings rooms will also be allowed to reopen.

Are exercise classes returning?

Indoor group exercise will be permitted in gyms, leisure centres, soft play areas equestrian centres etc, with numbers limited depending on the venue.

Social distancing will be required where possible with contact details recorded of those taking part.

Outdoor sport is set to fully resume, with a cap on attendance of 500 at all sporting events.

Sports clubs will be also be allowed to resume indoor training with no limit on those taking part..

Will wedding receptions be permitted?

Those getting married or having a civil partnership ceremony will now be allowed to hold a reception with a risk assessment for capacity.

There will be no limit on the number of people sitting at the top table, with a limit of 10 for every other table, but no household restrictions in place. Children under 12 will not count towards the table number.

Couples will be permitted one dance, with live music prohibited and music to be kept at a reasonable volume for conversation.

What about schools?

From Monday schools can resume extra-curricular activities, with indoor sports allowed and outdoor inter-school sports allowed.

Day educational visits will also resume.

Anything else I need to know?

Indoor visitor attractions can reopen including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, art galleries and cinemas.

Social distancing is advised where possible and all venues will be subject to risk assessment, with contact details taken from patrons.

Libraries can also reopen with limited services in line with permitted gathering numbers.