Coronavirus Q&A: Everything you need to know as vaccination programme opens to all adults

The SSE Arena in Belfast is a mass vaccination centre. PA.

As the vaccination programme opens to all adults from Thursday, Northern Ireland takes one step closer to normality.

The Department of Health said it was an “important milestone” for the vaccine roll-out, which was launched less than six months ago.

It comes after pubs and restaurants reopened indoors on Monday, people can visit each other again and spectators could return to sports.

Foreign holidays to a small number of destinations are also back on the cards, just in time for summer.

Here's everything you need to know:

Who is now eligible for the vaccine?

Anyone born before June 31, 2003, is now eligible to book their Covid-19 vaccine.

There will be approximately 20,000 slots available on Thursday and additional bookings will be added on the same day every week.

How can I book my vaccine slot?

If possible, booking for the vaccination centres should be done online at covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

However, where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online is available at covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service

People making bookings are asked to be patient, as demand for appointments is expected to be strong.

The ongoing roll-out of the vaccination programme will continue to be dependent on the availability of vaccine supplies.

Where can I get my jab?

The SSE Arena has become a mass vaccination centre, while many leisure centres across the country provide the jab.

A number of pharmacies are also in a position to administer the vaccine if you are eligible.

To check which pharmacies are providing the vaccination service visit http://www.healthandcareni.net/pharmacy_rota/Covid_Vaccination_Pharmacies.html

How have we got to this stage?

Northern Ireland’s hugely successful vaccine roll-out has allowed a number of lockdown restrictions to be lifted in recent weeks.

Pubs and restaurants are now permitted to open indoors, we can visit family and friends, and spectators can return to sporting events.

The availability of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines in Northern Ireland since December has given the Department of Health the room to expand the roll-out to all age groups.

Health Minister Robin Swann has continually praised health staff for making themselves available to administer the jab.

How many people have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland so far?

More than one million people have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - over 70% of the population - and more than 625,000 (over 40%) have received doses.