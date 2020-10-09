Coronavirus Q&A: The new NI Covid laws and how to avoid a £10k fine

Face masks are being made mandatory in further settings (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont ministers have signed off on a number of new proposals that will see further changes in coronavirus regulations in Northern Ireland.

A rise in cases across Northern Ireland prompt the move and as a result, there's been an increase in fines to target regulation breaches, and the use of mandatory face coverings has been extended.

What are the new regulations?

Where do I have to wear a mask?

Face coverings have already been made compulsory on public transport and for customers in shops. They will become mandatory in the following settings:

Taxis and private buses

For staff in retail shops

In public areas of civil services offices such as jobs and benefits offices

Boarding a plane

In banks, building societies, credit unions and post offices

For driving instructors and their students

The usual exemptions from wearing a face covering will still apply.

What new offences will be introduced?

The Executive has agreed to introduce three new offences:

Not closing a business as required,

breaching closing times,

Not implementing social distancing.

The move is part of a bid to strengthen existing measures to try and curb the spread of Covid-19.

Justice Minister Naomi Long told BBC's The View that "encouragement, engagement and explanation can work".

"But we're also clear that enforcement matters," said Naomi Long.

"There will be those who defy the law, who refuse to take it seriously and enforcement has to follow.

"But that enforcement is going to be the last of the four options we have available to us."

What fines could I face?

People in Northern Ireland caught breaching coronavirus regulations will now face a minimum fine of £200, an increase on the previous fine, which was £60 and could increase to £960 on repeat offences.

Breaches of the three new offences will incur a fixed penalty notice of £1,000, or up to £10,000 on conviction.