Coronavirus Q&A: What has the Executive agreed and how restrictions in GB affect travel

Christmas plans have been thrown into disarray for many after a new strain of coronavirus was identified in England, prompting new restrictions and a travel ban in the parts affected that means many will not be at home over the festive period.

What are the restrictions and what does the travel ban mean for you?

Why was a travel ban put in place?

A travel ban has been put in place after the planned Christmas relaxation of Covid rules was scrapped for large parts of south-east England and cut to just Christmas Day for the rest of England, Scotland and Wales. A new tier four has been introduced in areas including London, Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire, meaning people cannot mix indoors with those outside their household. Tier 4 residents must not stay overnight away from home, and cannot travel abroad.

There was widespread disruption at Heathrow airport as passengers tried to return home before the ban came into effect.

The changes were announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after scientists said a new coronavirus variant was spreading more rapidly - with health Secretary Matt Hancock saying the new strain was "out of control". It means a ban on travel to the rest of the UK will apply over the festive period.

What travel advice has the Executive issued?

At 1.30am on Monday morning, the Executive issued a statement urging everyone "to travel only if it is absolutely necessary".

"Travel is not permitted in or out of Tier 4 areas in England. Restrictions apply in other tier areas.

"Everyone should comply with all travel restrictions in place for each region and check the guidance at both the point of departure and destination," it said.

Why has the Executive not banned travel from GB?

First Minister Arlene Foster said a full GB travel ban would have “downside consequences”.

However, the Executive would be taking legal advice from the attorney general about any such ban and how it could work, she added.

In the Assembly on Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann said ministers are considering strengthening a travel locator form for anyone travelling into higher tiered parts of the UK.

Sinn Fein has said it wants the health minister to use powers from the 1967 Public Health Act to impose a ban on people travelling from Great Britain but Mrs Foster said those living in the most infected areas are already prohibited from travelling.

Mrs Foster also said it is "probable" the new variant of coronavirus, which in part sparked the new restrictions, is already in Northern Ireland. Four potential cases have been identified and are undergoing testing.

After meeting at 9pm on Sunday night, the Executive agreed to cut the number of days three households will be able to meet over Christmas from five to one.

Mrs Foster says this would be made law, but said she did not expect the PSNI to be “knocking on people’s doors on Christmas Day or Boxing Day to check they are abiding by the law”.

Which other countries have banned travel from the UK?

In total, more than 40 countries have banned travel from the UK.

The Netherlands has issued a ban lasting until the end of the year, while in Belgium a flight ban order for 24 hours started at midnight on Sunday.

In Italy, where the new strain has been described as "the English virus" by newspaper La Repubblica, an order was signed blocking flights from the UK and preventing anyone who had been to the UK in the last 14 days from entering the country. It will last until January 6.

India has also suspended flights from the UK, along with Hong Kong, Canada, Switzerland and Germany.

And on Sunday evening, France shut its border with the UK for 48 hours. It means no lorries or ferries will be able to sail from the port of Dover. The French government said on Monday it will establish a protocol "to ensure movement from the UK can resume".

Are there any exemptions to the travel ban?

Ferries carrying freight between Britain and Ireland are free to continue for supply chain purposes.

A statement from the government in Dublin on Sunday said the ban does not apply to essential supply chain workers.

They include jobs such as deck officers, engineering officers and marine pilots.

Meanwhile, Belfast International Airport remains open for essential purposes.

Can I get a refund for my flight?

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have issued travel updates for passengers affected.

Aer Lingus said customers with a cancelled flight will be contacted directly and are entitled to a refund, voucher or rerouting in the future.

Ryanair said any customers affected will be contacted by email and offered a change of flight or refund.

Easyjet has committed to refunding anyone who cannot fly out of London.

British Airways said it was not offering refunds to passengers who cancel year-end trips and said it will grant ticketholders a voucher or let them switch to a later date.

It said it will only refund fares if the airline cancels a flight.

Will controls be introduced on the Irish border?

The Republic of Ireland's transport minister said the Irish Government will not be introducing border controls.

"We can't and we won't be introducing border controls on the NI border," said Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

"We will make our concerns known to the Stormont administration," he told Newstalk.

A 48-hour travel ban on flights and ferries from Britain to Ireland has been issued.

The Irish Government is also strongly advising against travel to Northern Ireland. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government was "not sealing the border" but would be giving "strong advice" about travel north and south.