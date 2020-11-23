Coronavirus: Queen's University mass testing programme will get students home for Christmas, says Swann

Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at Queen's University Belfast, Professor Stuart Elborn; Health Minister, Robin Swann; and President and Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, Professor Ian Greer. Photo: Pacemaker

Health minister Robin Swann has described the launch of a mass rapid testing programme at Queen’s University as a “game changer” to get students home for Christmas.

Mr Swann visited the Whitla Hall on the QUB campus on Monday ahead of the arrival of the first group of students to be tested for Covid-19.

Thousands of asymptomatic students will be tested in the coming weeks, using the same type of test used in Liverpool where all residents are able to avail of testing.

The Executive is due to make an announcement this week on its plans to enable students to return home for Christmas.

It is thought the UK governments are considering December 11 as a date to open student travel corridors and allow families to be reunited in time for the holidays.

Mr Swann said: “This is a game changer in getting students home for Christmas and England, Scotland and Wales are all doing something similar.

“It will allow them to return home for a very special time with families.

“The test takes half an hour from the initial swab to the result and the system set up in the Whitla Hall feeds into the Public Health Agency and the test and trace system.”

The testing system at Queen’s University will play a crucial role in allowing students and staff to visit family safely over the festive season.

It is open to all asymptomatic students and staff in the coming weeks and data from the scheme will be used to expand mass testing.

Mr Swann said he hopes it will allow NHS bosses to develop a mass testing programme for health workers, although a timescale for this is not known.

The programme at Queen’s will also be used to identify people who have the virus but who are not displaying any symptoms to enhance knowledge about the virus.

Two consecutive negative tests will have to be returned before a student is eligible to travel home.

Professor Stuart Elborn, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences at Queen’s, said mass testing will play a crucial role in bringing Covid-19 under control.

“The big message from me is the importance that we keep social distancing and wearing face coverings,” he said.

“We’re working on mass testing and the news about the vaccines is fantastic, none of these things work on their own but together they’re going to get us out of this much quicker.”

Meanwhile, Grian Ni Dhaimhin, president of the Queen’s students’ union, urged students to sign up for testing and make sure they co-ordinate testing with plans to travel home.

“I would advise everyone to plan ahead and also remind people that the students’ union is here to offer advice and support for those who need help,” she said.