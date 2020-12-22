Coronavirus: Questions remain over Stormont 'essential' travel guidance

Questions remain over what Stormont's Health Department deems "essential travel", after the Executive agreed to issue guidance on passengers going between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic.

Following a late-night Executive meeting on Monday, ministers voted against imposing a travel ban from GB to NI. Sinn Fein and the SDLP backed the move, however the DUP, Alliance and Ulster Unionists voted it down.

Instead, the Executive backed plans contained in a paper tabled by Health Minister Robin Swann to issue new guidance against all but "essential" travel between NI, GB and the Republic.

Mr Swann recommended that all new arrivals into NI be asked to self-isolate for 10 days. He also stated it was important to provide clarity on what is considered "essential" travel, adding it should cater for NI residents currently outside the jurisdiction who want to return home.

When asked by the Belfast Telegraph what is deemed as "essential" travel, the Department of Health (DoH) stated guidance on travel can be found on the NI Direct website.

This guidance, however, does not provide a definition of what is meant by the term.

Under the 'Travel outside of Northern Ireland' section, the guidance states: "If you have any symptoms of coronavirus, do not travel.

"You should consider carefully the risks of travelling outside NI to form a Christmas bubble. You should not travel to or from areas where higher numbers of people may be carrying the virus.

"Restrictions are changing frequently, so it’s important that you check the guidance both at your point of departure and your destination. You should not travel to a Tier 4 area in England to form a Christmas bubble. Restrictions also apply in other Tier areas.

"Under current Scottish law, unless you have a reasonable excuse, you must not travel to Scotland. Travel is not permitted to Wales unless it is essential, except on Christmas Day."

When asked for further clarity, an Executive Office spokesperson later provided the following statement: “The Executive is developing guidance to provide detail on its decisions advising against all but essential travel between NI, GB and the Republic of Ireland.

“The guidance will set out what is expected of individuals who decide their journey is essential and who intend to stay overnight.

“It will also make clear that those who regularly cross the border for essential reasons, such as work, caring responsibilities or animal welfare reasons, are not required to self-isolate.”

Mr Swann's paper, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, set out the opinion of chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific officer Professor Ian Young.

There advice was:

The absolute risk of travellers from the rest of UK having Covid is low, and even lower for the new variant.

There would be merit in limiting or temporarily banning travel if the variant was not present in Northern Ireland.