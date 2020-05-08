Coronavirus-related deaths in NI care homes rise to 45%

New figures show 61% (71 out of 115) of Covid-19 deaths during one week occurred in care homes

The number of coronavirus-related deaths occurring in Northern Ireland care homes has risen to 45%, new figures show.

The statistics from NISRA show that the proportion of all Covid-19 deaths taking place in care homes increased from 40.1% by April 24 to 45% by May 1.

The 236 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 66 separate establishments.

While the newly released statistics include the number of people who have died in care homes up to May 1, they do not reveal the number who contracted Covid-19 in care homes and later died in hospital.

The figures show 516 deaths mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate occurred up until May 1 (including those registered up to and including May 6).

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health during this same period was 383, meaning 133 extra deaths have now been reported.

Of the 516 total deaths involving Covid-19 occurring up to May 1, 253 (49.%) occurred in hospital, 232 (45%) occurred in care homes, four (0.8%) occurred in hospices and 27 (5.2%) occurred at residential addresses or another location.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 124 (29%) of the 427 deaths registered in week 17, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 494.

Males accounted for around half of all registered deaths (48.9%) and Covid-19 related deaths (50.4%) in the calendar year to May 1. Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.9%) of all deaths and 77.1% of Covid-19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to May 1.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending May 1 (week 17) was 427, 43 fewer than in week 16, but 107 more than the five-year average of 320.

Over the last five weeks in total, 704 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland.