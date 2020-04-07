Coronavirus: Reports Belfast solicitor Niall Murphy showing further improvement

There are reports the condition of solicitor Niall Murphy has improved as he continues to fight against coronavirus.

Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International said he received positive news on the 43-year-old's progress after he was placed in a medically induced coma after being admitted to hospital in recent weeks.

"Hearing some further very encouraging news about indomitable Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy, who has been facing the fight of his life against Covid-19," said Mr Corrigan.

He said he hoped to see Mr Murphy back in action soon, saying it was a reminder "that there is always hope" after news the Prime Minister had been admitted to hospital.

"Our wonderful NHS can help bring light even after the darkest of days," said the Amnesty chief, who said his own niece is a frontline medical worker in St Thomas' Hospital in London, where Boris Johnson is being treated.

Family and friends of Mr Murphy said last week they were cautiously optimistic after the solictor acknowledged commands and shown awareness after being told of many people asking after him.

The solicitor, who is also an activist and leading Antrim GAA figure, had needed a ventilator but the amount of oxygen he required had reduced as his condition improved.

Mr Murphy, who is a father-of-three, complained of feeling ill after returning from the US in March.

He was not tested for Covid-19 as it is understood his temperature was not high enough to cross the threshold.

The solicitor, a partner in the KRW Law firm headed by Kevin Winters, has been involved in a number high-profile cases, including representing the families of those who died in the 1994 Loughinisland massacre.

Emma Rogan, who has known Mr Murphy for nearly 20 years as he has represented her family and others in their quest for answers relating to the Loughinisland murders, said she was devastated to hear of his illness.

"Everybody is just praying for him. People here in Loughinisland all recognise and know of him even if they do not know him personally. They know him as the guy leading from the front," the South Down MLA said.

KRW Law firm have been asked for a comment.