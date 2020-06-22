Coronavirus: Republic of Ireland's Health Minister Harris says no deaths offers 'hope'

The Irish Health Minister has welcomed the latest zero Covid-19 death announcement in the Republic.

There were no new deaths announced on either side of the border yesterday. Simon Harris said it was cause for hope and would re-energise people to stick with the coronavirus guidelines.

It is the third time since March that no deaths have been reported in a 24-hour period.

The death toll in the Republic remains at 1,715.

There were six new confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, taking to 25,379 the total since the outbreak began in the Republic.

Thanking medics and the public for their sacrifices, Mr Harris tweeted: "Today we have had no new deaths of #Covid19 reported. Days like this are a cause for hope & re-energise us all to keep going & to follow closely public health advice."

Meanwhile, the government has asked the NPHET to review the guidance on number limitations for church services when they resume on June 29.