Coronavirus restrictions: Is your postcode on list of areas affected by new NI Covid regulations?

Use our postcode finder to check if you live in a restricted area

Belfast is one of the areas subject to new restrictions

The Executive has published a list of more than 10,000 Northern Ireland postcode areas affected by new coronavirus restrictions.

Announced last Thursday, the new restrictions are now legally enforceable by police.

The rules apply to postcodes in the greater Belfast area, Ballymena town and postcode areas BT43, BT28, BT29 and BT60.

Residents in affected areas are barred from visiting other households.

Limited exceptions include childcare provision and households that have formed a social bubble with another.

No more than six people, from no more than two households, are allowed to meet in private gardens.

People have also been given guidance discouraging non-essential journeys outside the affected zones.

Postcode areas may be added and removed from the local restrictions as patterns of infection change and further interventions and restrictions can be introduced as necessary.