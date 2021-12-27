Coronavirus restrictions NI: Businesses to enforce face coverings and table service returns

There will be a statutory duty on businesses to take reasonable measures to promote compliance with face coverings requirements. Stock photo. Credit: Luis Alvarez

Table service with a maximum of six people from different households sitting together returns to hospitality venues across Northern Ireland from Monday as the latest Covid measures come into force.

The new Covid-19 restrictions announced by the NI Executive also include prohibited dancing – unless at a wedding – and employers must work to ensure workers are social distancing by at least two metres in offices.

The additional regulations have been introduced on December 27 to curb the spread of Omicron, the new coronavirus variant which is currently responsible for nearly 60% of positive cases in NI.

They will be reviewed by Stormont ministers on Thursday.

A record number of daily Covid cases (3,286) were confirmed on Christmas Eve — the highest number in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, and health officials have warned that a "significant intervention" could be needed after Christmas.

Further guidance will see people urged to limit meetings inside private homes to no more than three households, but people who return home over the festive period will be considered part of their original households.

Despite new limitations on sporting events in England and Wales, full crowds can continue to attend matches and games here until the next review on December 30.

However, those travelling to and from games from various households are being asked not to car share and it is strongly recommended that lateral flow tests are taken before attending.

Those who can work from home are being encouraged to do so and if workplaces cannot enforce social distancing, employers must put alternative mitigations in place.

Employers who do require staff to physically be in the workplace will also have to conduct regular Covid-19 testing.

They will have a statutory duty to take reasonable measures in promoting compliance with face coverings requirements and minimising virus transmission, with a grace period until January 7 before enforcement is implemented.

Individuals who say they are exempt from wearing face masks due to medical reasons will also have to provide evidence of this, again with a grace period until January 7 before enforcement ensues.

Furthermore, the exemption from wearing a face covering where it causes severe stress is being removed.

In indoor hospitality settings, a maximum of six people, or 10 people from a single household will be allowed at a table (children aged 12 and under are not counted and this requirement does not apply to weddings or civil partnership celebrations).

On Sunday, nightclubs closed and large indoor standing events were banned.

New coronavirus rules also came into force in Wales and Scotland on Monday.