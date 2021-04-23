Coronavirus restrictions NI: Dodds hints at earlier date for mixing in homes

The Economy Minister has said she hopes people will be allowed to have dinner in friends’ homes "very soon".

While close-contact services such as hairdressing have reopened their doors after more than four months of closure, Diane Dodds told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster that emerging from the Covid lockdown was about more than the economy.

"There’s lots of things we will need to try and get recovery in, and the economy is one. But also, our community, our society and our families are really important," she said.

"We’ve had one of the longest periods of restrictions on personal interaction that there has been in the whole of the UK. We need to recover that as soon as it is safe to do so."

May 24 is the indicative date for the mixing of households in private homes.

Asked by presenter Chris Buckler when people would be able to visit friends, Mrs Dodds replied: "I would like to think that would be very soon.

"It’s one of the things that we need to do. We need to not just repair the economy but also the community and society.

"I know we are going to bring forward a recovery plan that is more holistic and doesn’t just look at the economy. That’s hugely important.

"We need to make sure that whatever we do, we do it safely. We have been through a torrid time. People have sacrificed a lot and we need to do things safely."

From next Friday, the number of people who can gather in a private garden will rise from 10 from two households to 15 from three households. Non-essential retail reopens on the same day.

Mrs Dodds said she would make an announcement about the £145million retail voucher scheme in the near future.

She added that Northern Ireland needed to emerge from lockdown gradually.

The Economy Minister described the situation in India, where deaths and infections have risen sharply amid the emergence of mutated strains of Covid, as "terribly sad".

Mrs Dodds contrasted that with the picture here at home, where rates of transmission are lower, hospital admissions have been normalised, there are fewer people in intensive care units and the vaccine roll-out has been hugely successful.

"I think we have to be careful and we have to be watchful, but we should be confident in our reopening and where we have got to in the fight against Covid," she explained.

The minister told the show she had proposed earlier dates for the hospitality sector, which is due to fully reopen on May 24, but "the health advice came back slightly differently".

"As we monitor the impact of reopening the economy, we will know about the transmission of the virus and will know whether we can bring those dates forward ever so slightly," she said.

"Remember, for our hotels, four months is a huge time. They need a little bit of time now to get staff in place."

The minister paid a visit to Lisburn’s Natural Hair Company as it welcomed back customers after months of closure.

Owner Martine Broggy demonstrated some of the safety measures she had adopted, including temperature checks, taking bookings by appointment only, sanitisation points, face coverings and the use of PPE.

Mrs Dodds said: "I know men and women up and down the country have been counting the days until they could get their hair done, so it is wonderful to see these services back."

Regulations and dates for further reopening will be reviewed again on May 13.