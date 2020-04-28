Coronavirus restrictions will not be eased yet, warns First Minister as she says NI 'is not out of the woods'

First Minister Arlene Foster has said the Executive will not be "rushing towards the exit door" on lifting the lockdown.

She urged people not to become complacent with the restrictions, as the known death toll from the virus here passed 300.

It came as Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill hit out at people starting to flout the rules, describing them as "reckless".

She said if people relaxed there was a risk that progress to halt the spread of Covid-19 would go into reverse.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people not to lose patience with the lockdown, saying the UK is at the moment of maximum risk in the coronavirus outbreak.

Yesterday the Department of Health reported 10 more deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 309. The figures will rise once deaths in care homes and in the community are taken into account.

There have now been 3,374 confirmed positive cases.

In the Irish Republic, a further 18 deaths were confirmed, bringing the total there to 1,102.

The latest deaths come amid signs that the lockdown is starting to slip.

Writing in today's Belfast Telegraph, Dr Connor Bamford, a virologist based at Queen's University warns that without 'lockdown-like' conditions, Northern Ireland could see another large and deadly second peak.

At yesterday's daily briefing, Ms O'Neill said there was evidence of more traffic on the region's roads, with signs people were starting to relax their approach to certain restrictions.

Michelle O’Neill at Stormont yesterday

Mrs Foster encouraged the public not to become complacent with the restrictions and said "we are not out of the woods yet".

"We need to be able to take all of our decisions in the best and informed way and of course we'll do that with colleagues across the United Kingdom, taking into account the scientific advice that we're given and indeed our own medical modelling that goes on here in Northern Ireland," she said.

"In terms of the restrictions, which will be reviewed until May 9, we will of course be wanting to take all of the best evidence and data that we have accumulated to make those decisions in as best a way as we possibly can.

"We are aware of course that it is hugely frustrating and these are draconian restrictions but we are asking people to be patient and to bear with us because it is working and we have seen that it has worked across Northern Ireland."

The DUP leader also clarified remarks she made last week regarding Northern Ireland emerging from lockdown at a different pace than other parts of the UK.

Arlene Foster at Stormont yesterday

She had stated that "you could well see different parts of the United Kingdom move in different time to other parts because it will be criteria-led".

However, Mrs Foster said yesterday that the point she was making was that there "may be differentials" in ways parts of the UK move as it is so large.

She added that the Executive discussed plans for the recovery phase of the virus yesterday morning and that there will be engagement with the public around that.

Earlier, speaking outside No 10 for the first time since recovering from the virus, Mr Johnson said "we are now beginning to turn the tide" on the disease.

But he said lockdown would not be relaxed too soon.

Ending it prematurely could, he added, lead to a second spike in cases and cause more deaths, "economic disaster" and restrictions being reintroduced.

Echoing his warning, Mrs Foster added: "We are at a critical point and if you start to think that you can go out more often and that you can meet up with people then you are not only putting yourself at risk but putting wider Northern Ireland at risk. We are seeing the trend going in a particular direction and we very much welcome that."

Ms O'Neill stressed the restrictions will not be in place for "any longer than necessary", and encouraged people to stick to social distancing guidelines.

"There's more traffic on the roads, that's for sure," said Ms O'Neill. "People are perhaps relaxing.

"The more you talk about coming out and exit strategies then that feeds into a public discourse where people think it's fine to start adapting their behaviour at a time when it's crucially important that people keep doing what they're doing by staying apart, keep staying at home and only go out where it's necessary under the regulations and the areas where it's been identified that they can.

"As soon as we're able to speak about exiting and relaxing measures and all those things, that's when we will do it," the Deputy First Minister added.