Coronavirus: 'Rethink New Year plans' plea as 2,000 test positive in a day

Danger: Dr Tom Black said the young are being complacent about infection

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has urged anyone with plans for New Year's Eve on Thursday night to have a rethink.

He was speaking as more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Northern Ireland in a single day, the highest daily number since testing began.

Meanwhile the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is warning that 999 callers may experience a delay in having their calls answered over the New Year.

Six more deaths related to Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

A further 2,143 positive cases of the virus were also announced.

The death toll now sits at 1,311 and there has been 70,905 infections since the pandemic began.

There are 492 Covid patients in hospital, 35 of whom are in intensive care while 24 are being ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 96% with 105 care home outbreaks.

Earlier this week Health Minister Robin Swann warned that New Year's Eve house parties would not only be against the law, but could be super-spreader events and potentially cost lives.

That message was echoed on Wednesday night by Dr McBride.

"What I would say to everyone who is at home and has plans for New Year's Eve, rethink those plans," he told the BBC.

"Celebrate this New Year's Eve within and with your household and with no other contacts outside your household. That's what the regulations say and what we should all be doing because we can all play a part in ensuring that we protect each other, our family and our health service."

Dr McBride said the case numbers were "extremely troubling".

"Sadly we will see a significant number of those work through to individuals who will be hospitalised, many of whom will get sick and sadly some will die in the coming weeks.

"Our health service is going to come under very severe pressures on top of an already pressurised system. I am very concerned about the next couple of weeks will look like, particularly for frontline staff," he added.

Dr Tom Black, chair of British Medical Association (Northern Ireland) said the virus is now bleeding across the generations.

On Tuesday it emerged that those aged 20-39 make up more than 40% of virus cases here.

"The hospitals wards will cope as long as the numbers are in the younger age group but as it bleeds across into the elderly that's when they will come under pressure," Dr Black said.

He added that younger people are being complacent about the danger of infection.

"If old people aren't getting infected because they're being careful but then they're being infected by their younger relatives who are transmitting large numbers of the infection, I think the fault here lies with younger people not being careful enough".

Elsewhere the NI Ambulance Service has said its emergency control room is experiencing absences due to Covid-19 and contingency planning to "mitigate the potential risk to service disruption" is ongoing.

It's also urging people to only call for an ambulance in an emergency. "We would strongly advise anyone who calls 999 to stay on the line - to disconnect and re-dial will result in a response to your call being further delayed," it said.