Coronavirus: Second ‘Big Jab Weekend’ to encourage walk-in vaccinations for 12-17 year olds across NI
A second Big Jab Weekend will take place this Saturday and Sunday, to encourage young people across Northern Ireland to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) announced that walk-in clinics across NI will be available for all members of the public between the ages of 12 and 17 to receive first and second doses of the vaccine.
An appeal was also issued to young people last weekend to get jabbed, with trusts across the region running clinics for young people aged 12 to 17 with a host of locations to get their vaccines.
Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride called on younger people to avoid the complacency of feeling like the dangers of Covid-19 are “not something which applies to them”.
The first Big Jab Weekend happened in August, with £180,000 being spent on both it and the ‘Jabbathon’ student drive, to target local young people, the Sunday Life revealed last month.
Friday saw a further four deaths and 1,908 new positive coronavirus cases, reported by the Department of Health.
The figures also showed that the highest number of individuals testing positive in the last week have been children aged 10-14, accounting for 16.6% of all positive cases.
Girls in this age bracket in particular have been the highest number of individuals with a positive test per 100,000 population.
Initially most 12 to 17-year-olds were only eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the vaccine recommended for those aged under 18 years of age.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
However, following updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), all 16 to 17-year-olds are now eligible to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
In most cases, this should be 12 weeks apart, or 12 weeks post-infection for those who have since been infected with the virus after they received their first dose.
If you are aged 16 or 17, you can get a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital Vaccination Centre any day between 8.30am and 6pm (no appointment needed).
Vaccination clinics below for 12-17 year olds below
Saturday December 4
Sunday December 5