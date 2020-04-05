Coronavirus: Seven further deaths and 91 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Total of 63 patients have died after contracting Covid-19 to date, while the number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland now exceeds 1,000As it happened: Scroll down for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod and COVID-19 virus testing. Michael Cooper/PA Wire

A further seven patients have died after contracting the coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

It brings the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to 63.

The Public Health Agency said that 91 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of cases to 1,089. A total of 8,486 people have been tested for the virus.

The figures are as off 9.41am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, exercising outside the home could be banned if people ignore government rules during the coronavirus crisis, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.

Mr Hancock told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the government would "take action" if further social distancing measures are needed to control the outbreak.

Earlier he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “Sunbathing is against the rules that have been set out for important public health reasons.”

He warned rule-breakers who don't stay at home: “You are putting others’ lives at risk and you are putting yourself in harm’s way.”

It comes as healthcare workers across Northern Ireland prepare for an imminent surge in cases.

See how Sunday's events unfolded: