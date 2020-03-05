Coronavirus: Seven new cases confirmed in Republic of Ireland

The total number of cases on the island of Ireland is now 16 (PA)

Seven new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Four are travel-related from northern Italy, four males from the east of the country

Two are associated with close contact with a confirmed case, two females in the west of the country.

The seventh is a male in the south of the country who had not been in northern Italy or any other infected region.

Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country "remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission".

"This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively," he said.

"Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

"However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.

"The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19."

The seven new cases bring the total number confirmed cases on the island of Ireland to 16.

On Monday it was announced that three people in Northern Ireland have now tested positive for the virus, as well as six in the Irish Republic.

Meanwhile, on Thursday a patient with underlying health conditions has become the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

The older patient, reported to be a woman in her 70s, had been “in and out of hospital” for other reasons, but was admitted on Wednesday evening to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and tested positive.

The news comes as cases of coronavirus in the UK have more than doubled in 48 hours, and the country moves towards the “delay phase” of tackling the virus. Some 116 people have tested positive.