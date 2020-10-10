Coronavirus situation in Northern Ireland getting graver by the hour, warns Robin Swann

Record high of 1,080 positive cases in 24 hours reported as SF's O'Neill forced to self-isolate

The coronavirus emergency is becoming graver by the hour, Northern Ireland's health minister has warned.

A record high in the daily number of new positive cases was announced yesterday as ministers consider tighter restrictions.

A total of 1,080 positive cases were recorded in just 24 hours.

Robin Swann said the pandemic is the biggest single challenge the Executive has faced in modern times.

On another dramatic day:

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was forced into precautionary isolation after a family member contracted Covid-19.

First Minister Arlene Foster blamed a "relaxation" in adherence to social distancing rules over the summer for the virus's resurgence.

The current estimate of R, or rate of infection, is between 1.3 and 1.8 - meaning the virus is continuing to grow exponentially.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Government would pay two thirds of staff wages in pubs, restaurants and other businesses if they are forced to close.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "The situation is grave and getting more so, on a daily if not hourly basis."

Significant limits on household contacts remain in place across Northern Ireland.

More stringent precautions were introduced in the Derry City and Strabane local government district in the north west where the virus has raged through the community.

Mr Swann said he had been advised that further restrictions for Northern Ireland are likely to be required in the very near future, in the event of positive cases continuing their current upward trajectory.

"This will be necessary to reduce hospitalisations and loss of life and to protect our health and social care system from being overwhelmed," he said.

"Unfortunately, as has been stated, the seasons are not in our favour, as winter leaves health and social care at its most fragile every year."

Stormont ministers are taking into account the wider societal and economic consequences of any further regulations. Mr Swann said: "The Executive is in effect in a double bind - wanting to protect our citizens and hospitals from the virus while seeking to prevent lasting and widespread economic damage, with all the implications that will bring for the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

"It is my view that this is the single biggest challenge facing our Executive and Assembly in the modern era of devolution."

The estimate of the reproductive rate of the virus is between 1.3 and 1.8 for new positive tests and hospital inpatients. Over the last week, there has been a further marked 100% increase in cases in the context of a moderate 15% increase in testing, the minister said.

Mr Swann said: "There has been a progressive rise in Covid hospital patients, which are now around 33% of peak levels during wave one.

"This trend is expected to become more pronounced in the very near future in the light of the sustained spike in new cases."

The 5,272 new cases of the virus reported in the last seven days brings the overall tally to 18,190. As of last night, 132 Covid patients were being treated in hospital, with 16 in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators.

The death toll remains at 587. Separate figures from statistics agency Nisra, which are based on death certificate data, put that total at 906 as of last Friday, October 2.

Ms O'Neill, who is being tested, will restrict her movements for two weeks and work remotely from her Co Tyrone home.

The development would only have potential self-isolating consequences for Ms O'Neill's Stormont colleagues if the Sinn Fein vice president tested positive.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said: "Michelle will be self-isolating and following all of the public health advice as she has been a close contact of somebody who has tested positive.

"We wish her well and her family well. May I say, as somebody who has contracted and was sick with this virus, it is not something I would wish on anybody. So I wish her well."

Speaking to RTE yesterday, Mrs Foster said she believes there was a "relaxation" in people's adherence to social distancing and other public health guidelines during the summer months.

She appealed to people to "get back to basics" on cutting their social contacts, handwashing, the use of face coverings, cough and sneeze etiquette, and social distancing.

On Thursday, ministers moved to increase fines for non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

The Executive also extended the number of places where the wearing of face coverings will be compulsory.