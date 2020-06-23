Coronavirus: Six people can gather indoors as NI restrictions relaxed further

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill during the daily media broadcast at Stormont yesterday

Up to six people can now meet each other inside their homes as the Executive continues its easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill made the announcement at yesterday's coronavirus briefing, but stressed that social distancing guidelines must remain in place, as well as a raft of other safety measures.

It was also revealed that Health Minister Robin Swann will write to those who are shielding explaining that the measure will be paused from July 31.

Meanwhile, from July 6 those who are shielding will be permitted to meet up to six people outside, while shielders living alone can form a support bubble with one other household.

It is hoped that allowing people to go into other households will help alleviate some of the childcare problems many people currently face.

The news came after the Department of Health confirmed that there were no further deaths linked to Covid-19. Its death toll figure remains at 545.

There was one further positive test, bringing the total number of infections to 4,870.

The details within the new rule on entering other households include:

l A maximum of six people from other households can meet indoors from today.

l Short visits are encouraged.

l Good ventilation within the home must be implemented.

l Social distancing must be practised where possible and good hand hygiene must be maintained.

l The use of a face coverings is also strongly advised.

l The relaxation does not permit overnight stays.

l This easement also allows informal childcare arrangements between families and friends to resume.

Commenting on the new relaxations, DUP leader Mrs Foster stated that allowing people to enter each other's homes was the one remaining easement from the initial stage of the Executive's recovery plan.

She warned, however, that the battle against Covid-19 is still ongoing and the public must remain vigilant.

"Over this last three months, we have weathered a particularly vicious storm," continued Mrs Foster. "Nisra figures demonstrate that coronavirus has now been linked to over 800 deaths in Northern Ireland, and of course the figure worldwide is more than 460,000 deaths.

"We've had to deal with a novel coronavirus whose behaviours are still not fully understood and whose symptoms can vary amongst those unlucky enough to contract it.

"Some people have been fortunate to have little or no symptoms; however for others the consequences have been severe, with some people regarded as healthy being forced into intensive care beds, and indeed on to assisted ventilation.

"Covid-19 has exacted a heavy toll on our elderly and on staff who have bravely treated patients in hospitals and in care homes.

"We have done well to avoid our health service being engulfed by Covid-19 like other countries, but the threat has not gone."

Sinn Fein vice-president Mrs O'Neill said the scientific evidence indicates that the new relaxation makes it possible for informal childcare arrangements to resume, and that will help us move forward on this "key issue".

"This is very positive news and another step in the right direction that will no doubt be welcomed by many," she added.

"We should point out that this easement does come with some very strong health advice.

"People should still keep as much distance as possible between themselves and others who are not part of their household.

"Visits should be kept short where possible, we should all be meticulous in washing our hands, you are advised to wear face coverings, and you should make every effort to make sure the environment is well ventilated.

"I know that after spending the last three months apart that it will be a natural human reaction to want to hug each other, but for now we have to continue to keep physical distance as much as possible. That won't last forever, but for now it is still needed to keep people safe."

Meanwhile, Mr Swann cautioned that indoor visits introduce a higher risk of contracting the virus than meeting friends and family outdoors, and encouraged everyone to meet outside where possible.

"Restrictions on contact between loved ones have been necessary to save lives throughout this pandemic," said the Health Minister.

"However, we know how detrimental it is to the wider health and wellbeing of the population when that contact is removed and people don't have access to their normal support networks.

"We have already been able to facilitate outdoor meetings of up to 10 people from different households and I'm pleased that we are now in a position where we can move to allow indoor visits.

"I must signal a word of caution that indoor meetings are still higher risk than an outdoor environment, so I would encourage people to continue to arrange those meetings outdoors where possible.

"Anyone who decides to avail of this relaxation should do so as safely as possible and adhere to all the advice that accompanies it."