Coronavirus: Social distancing measures having effect, says chief medical officer as three deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

General view of a wall mural in the Queens Square area of Newtownards, Co Down in support of NHS and key workers. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said social distancing measures are making a difference as it was revealed 55 people are in intensive care.

He was speaking at the daily Executive press conference when it was also confirmed Northern Ireland now had 197 ventilators to call upon.

The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 73 in Northern Ireland after three more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Health authorities said there has been an increase of 97 Covid-19 cases in the region bringing the total to 1,255.

Dr McBride said it was possible in the months ahead that everyone would know someone, if not themselves, who had been directly affected by the virus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care. Downing Street has said he is "stable" and in "good spirits" after a night in St Thomas' Hospital.

