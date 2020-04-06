Coronavirus: Stick to exercise rules if you don't want ban, warns Swann

Police officers at the Mill Race Trail area, where a number of people had gathered

Police officers at Peatlands Park, where a number of people had gathered

A family out walking in Ormeau Park in south Belfast as a PSNI Land Rover patrols the area

Northern Ireland's Health Minister has urged the public to stick to social distancing rules to avoid an exercise ban.

Robin Swann was speaking after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he would take away exercise as a reason to leave home if too many flout the rules.

The Whitehall minister's warning came after people in London and the south of England were spotted sunbathing and breaching the lockdown regulations in parks and on beaches.

Mr Swann said no one would want to ban exercise outdoors if it could be avoided.

"It can be prevented if everyone continues to do the right thing," he said.

"That means staying at home, only going out if it's necessary and keeping our distance if we do have to go out.

"I am very encouraged by the extent to which people across Northern Ireland are following the guidance.

"The message for this week is: stick with the fightback against Covid-19.

"We must never let our guard down if we want to protect ourselves, protect our health service and save lives.

"Any hints of complacency and impatience must be strongly resisted."

He added: "I am keenly aware that any further restrictions on outdoor exercise could fall heavily on particular sections of our community, including those who do not have access to a garden or other outdoor space.

"That's another reason why we must stick with the fightback and all that it involves.

"Stick together, stay apart and look after each other."

In Northern Ireland yesterday police began mounting vehicle checkpoints to ask drivers the reasons for their journeys.

Police in the Antrim and Newtownabbey council area issued a warning on social media about people gathering in beauty spots.

"There are a number of people gathered in the Mill Race Trail area," the PSNI said.

"We are on patrol and speaking to people to remind them of how we can all stay safe adhering to the direction given by our government.

"If you are out for your daily exercise period please stay close to home and avoid popular beauty spots and open areas to avoid creating a large gathering."

Local resident Nancy Swann Clark tweeted: "This is our walk every week as we live beside it and has been for years.

"I've never seen as many people in it before as I have the last few weeks."

Another, Lisa Knuist, posted: "What do people not understand? Exercise where you live. Don't drive to places to exercise as this increases risk of having car accidents which in turn puts more pressure on NHS. We all have our part to play and I think we all have enough in our homes to keep us occupied.

"Plus take a walk round where you live.

"Yes it might not be like the nice beaches etc, but for now it'll do."

In Co Armagh, PSNI officers patrolled local parks, including Gosford Forest Park, Clare Glen and Peatlands Park.

"Protect your family, friends and all of those providing vital services by preventing large gatherings in popular beauty spots and open areas," the PSNI said.

"We will be conducting patrols to ensure that everyone is following the direction set by the Northern Ireland Executive."

On the north coast, PSNI officers carried out vehicle check points, asking drivers the reason for their journey, explaining the dangers of Covid-19 and encouraging them only to make essential trips.

"Thankfully everyone continues to be supportive of our actions and had good reason out be out and about," they said.

In Ballycastle, police were forced to take action under Health Protection Regulations against a motorcyclist out on a scrambler.

"This is not a form of exercise," a spokesperson said.

"This weekend our message is clear; use your common sense: stay home and save lives."